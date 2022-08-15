Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend. It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in killing of local TikTok star’s son
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening. 20-year-old Reuben Gulley, from Saraland, surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, the murder warrant was issued on August 4. Gulley has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
WALA-TV FOX10
73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile. Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park. On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for drug-addicted Theodore woman whose newborn died an hour after birth
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman who admitted to abusing drugs and then giving birth to a baby who lived just one hour will not have to go to prison, a judge ruled Thursday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York conducted a lengthy sentencing hearing last month, taking testimony...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain and storms are already showing up
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After dealing with excellent conditions during our mornings so far this week, that is changing today. Rain and storms are already showing up out there and are all tracking southeast. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will still be the main threats. Since these storms are...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019. The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pollman’s shut down by health department due to roach infestation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close a month ago by the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the agency, there was a roach infestation and unsanitary conditions. A July 21 Facebook post from Pollman’s said they were closing due to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Intense fire destroys historic Berryhill Elementary School building
MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -This raging fire sent some Milton residents scrambling late Sunday night. “Our neighbor Miss Merchant it looked like her house was on fire and she’s an elderly lady so immediately we jumped up to see what was going on,” said Russell Dieterich. Thankfully it wasn’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain will come in waves today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a rain soaked Thursday morning, we’ll see rain coverage increasing across the Gulf Coast this morning. The rain may not be as widespread as it was on Thursday, but there will be some big soakers out there so be ready. Rain will come in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Little Flower School receives donations from local businesses
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Little Flower School in Mobile got a big donation of school supplies. EquipmentShare donated hundreds of items such as crayons, markers, colored pencils, paper and other necessities. “It makes us feel good inside to be able to help out others in our community,” said Mike Sanford,...
Comments / 0