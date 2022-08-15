ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend. It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in killing of local TikTok star’s son

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening. 20-year-old Reuben Gulley, from Saraland, surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, the murder warrant was issued on August 4. Gulley has been...
PRICHARD, AL
Lifestyle
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile. Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park. On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain and storms are already showing up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After dealing with excellent conditions during our mornings so far this week, that is changing today. Rain and storms are already showing up out there and are all tracking southeast. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will still be the main threats. Since these storms are...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man pleads guilty to federal gun charge related to Subway robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a gun during a holdup of a Subway sandwich shop on Dauphin Street in 2019. The incident was profiled on a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment. Surveillance video from the store showed a man dressed in black clothing and a bandana holding a gun and demanding money from two employees just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pollman’s shut down by health department due to roach infestation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pollman’s Bake Shop on Broad Street was forced to close a month ago by the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the agency, there was a roach infestation and unsanitary conditions. A July 21 Facebook post from Pollman’s said they were closing due to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Intense fire destroys historic Berryhill Elementary School building

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -This raging fire sent some Milton residents scrambling late Sunday night. “Our neighbor Miss Merchant it looked like her house was on fire and she’s an elderly lady so immediately we jumped up to see what was going on,” said Russell Dieterich. Thankfully it wasn’t...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain will come in waves today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a rain soaked Thursday morning, we’ll see rain coverage increasing across the Gulf Coast this morning. The rain may not be as widespread as it was on Thursday, but there will be some big soakers out there so be ready. Rain will come in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Little Flower School receives donations from local businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Little Flower School in Mobile got a big donation of school supplies. EquipmentShare donated hundreds of items such as crayons, markers, colored pencils, paper and other necessities. “It makes us feel good inside to be able to help out others in our community,” said Mike Sanford,...
MOBILE, AL

