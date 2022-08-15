ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
HollywoodLife

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts To Melissa Gorga Not Attending Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Cynthia Bailey revealed she had an amazing time at Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6, but she was “surprised” to not see Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, in attendance. During an appearance on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!, the RHOA alum, who was promoting her Aug. 16 appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef with Todd Bridges, gushed over Teresa’s extravagant wedding. And since she got to know both Teresa and Melissa on the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, we had to know what she thought of their latest drama.
bravotv.com

Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: “It’s 100% a Loss”

The RHOC business owners are “sad” to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It’s the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, People reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision to shut down her business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Date Night Outfits Continue To Make Headlines

Fans were pleasantly surprised with Rihanna’s envelope-pushing maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and now, just a few months after giving birth, the 34-year-old is proving that motherhood won’t stop her from stepping out alongside her beau in an impressive outfit for date night. We’ve already seen the pair...
toofab.com

Netflix Drops Surprise Sandman Episode Featuring Two New Stories, Star-Studded Cast

Featuring adaptations of two comic book stories, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope," the star-studded casts include David Tennant, Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and creator Neil Gaiman. Just as Neil Gaiman's original "The Sandman" comic series would occasionally sidestep the story of Morpheus to feature standalone stories, the...
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Acknowledges Similarities Between Her Wedding Dress And Teresa Giudice’s But Clarifies Her Dress Was “Custom Made”

2022 has truly been the peak of Real Housewives crossovers. Sure, we’ve seen stars from different cities meet up in the past, but nothing to the level of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. It’s the first year a Housewife has skipped from one city to another, with Taylor Armstrong joining Real Housewives of Orange County. […] The post Tamra Judge Acknowledges Similarities Between Her Wedding Dress And Teresa Giudice’s But Clarifies Her Dress Was “Custom Made” appeared first on Reality Tea.
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Has Regrets Over Speaking Out On Will Smith's Oscar Slap

"It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing" Zoe Kravitz is "torn" over getting involved in the Will Smith-Chris Rock "slap" discourse. The incident that shocked Academy Award viewers across the globe is still fresh in "The Batman" star's mind after she publicly condemned the "King Richard" actor on social media.
