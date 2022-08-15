Read full article on original website
toofab.com
AGT 5th Judge: Yu Hojin Best Magician Ever? -- Plus, Chapel Hart Wows Again, Front-Runner Falters
With four amazing performances and only two advancing, we're already mad at the results and they aren't even in yet!. The most brutal round of the most brutal season of “America’s Got Talent” continued this week, and we’re already frustrated with the results and they haven’t even happened yet.
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After ‘RHOBH’ Alum Dana Wilkey Shares Mauricio Umansky Affair Theory
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “The fans can’t stop talking about […]
Jessica Alba Just Chopped Her Hair—Fans Are Calling It Her Most ‘Youthful’ Look
Jessica Alba has had yet another hair change-up, as she has just chopped her hair into a drastic and super-short cropped ‘do! And we think the new chin-length brunette bob just might just be our favorite one yet – which is saying something as s...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts To Melissa Gorga Not Attending Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Cynthia Bailey revealed she had an amazing time at Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6, but she was “surprised” to not see Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, in attendance. During an appearance on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!, the RHOA alum, who was promoting her Aug. 16 appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef with Todd Bridges, gushed over Teresa’s extravagant wedding. And since she got to know both Teresa and Melissa on the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, we had to know what she thought of their latest drama.
Cardi B praised for showing her ‘mustache’ in makeup-free selfie
Cardi B is known for keeping it real with her fans and followers, constantly sharing some personal aspects of her life, including the secret for her long and shiny hair. This time the successful musician has shared a makeup-free photo, relaxing and at home with her hair...
toofab.com
North West Insists Kim Kardashian Delete Video of Her Singing in the Car
"Mom, mom please delete that! Mom!" All moms embarrass their kids at some point -- including Kim Kardashian. In a video posted to Instagram, the SKIMS mogul shared a clip of her singing along to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Malibu Home Is Pure Paradise! Take a Tour of Her Oceanfront Estate
Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has a true knack for real estate! The Sleepless in Seattle actress has previously sold homes in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles over the years before settling into her gorgeous Malibu escape in 2022. The mom of five loves sharing photos of the oceanfront home and its marvelous view with her fans.
bravotv.com
Tamra & Eddie Judge Close CUT Fitness: “It’s 100% a Loss”
The RHOC business owners are “sad” to close their fitness studio doors after nearly 10 years and are selling their equipment online. It’s the end of an era. Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s gym, CUT Fitness, is closing its doors, People reports. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will be rejoining the show for Season 17, opened up about the decision to shut down her business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod.
realitytitbit.com
Pete Davidson seen loved-up in new rom-com role weeks after breaking up with Kim
Weeks after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split was announced, the comedian’s first look at his own role in a rom-com has been released. Peacock has revealed the first-look snaps of Pete for the movie Meet Cute alongside Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. It comes only a...
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Date Night Outfits Continue To Make Headlines
Fans were pleasantly surprised with Rihanna’s envelope-pushing maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and now, just a few months after giving birth, the 34-year-old is proving that motherhood won’t stop her from stepping out alongside her beau in an impressive outfit for date night. We’ve already seen the pair...
‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Goes To See A Divorce Lawyer
It’s been a couple of weeks since Pedro set his “separation boundary” with Chantel. “It’s not working,” Pedro admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 22 episode of The Family Chantel. He continues, “Chantel no give me the space that I’m asking for....
realitytitbit.com
Britney fans worried over star's bruises after she runs into kitchen counter
Britney Spears fans were concerned for the singer after she told them she received a bruise after running into the kitchen counter. The Toxic hitmaker shared a recent clip of her modelling gorgeous clothes, from flowing dresses, crop tops and jeans. In some of the impromptu fashion shoots, her stomach...
toofab.com
Netflix Drops Surprise Sandman Episode Featuring Two New Stories, Star-Studded Cast
Featuring adaptations of two comic book stories, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope," the star-studded casts include David Tennant, Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and creator Neil Gaiman. Just as Neil Gaiman's original "The Sandman" comic series would occasionally sidestep the story of Morpheus to feature standalone stories, the...
Tamra Judge Acknowledges Similarities Between Her Wedding Dress And Teresa Giudice’s But Clarifies Her Dress Was “Custom Made”
2022 has truly been the peak of Real Housewives crossovers. Sure, we’ve seen stars from different cities meet up in the past, but nothing to the level of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. It’s the first year a Housewife has skipped from one city to another, with Taylor Armstrong joining Real Housewives of Orange County. […] The post Tamra Judge Acknowledges Similarities Between Her Wedding Dress And Teresa Giudice’s But Clarifies Her Dress Was “Custom Made” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Family Album With Antonia, Gino and Joey: Pics
Forever family. Joe and Melissa Gorga’s three kids have grown up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and fans have loved keeping up with them over the years. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2004, share three children, daughter Antonia, and sons Gino and Joey. In addition to their bustling family life […]
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Has Regrets Over Speaking Out On Will Smith's Oscar Slap
"It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing" Zoe Kravitz is "torn" over getting involved in the Will Smith-Chris Rock "slap" discourse. The incident that shocked Academy Award viewers across the globe is still fresh in "The Batman" star's mind after she publicly condemned the "King Richard" actor on social media.
