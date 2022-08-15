ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Darwin Nunez Sent Off For Headbutting Joachim Andersen On Anfield Debut

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gw0JC_0hICMfEL00

Nunez forcefully pushed his forehead into Andersen's nose and mouth, resulting in the Palace man falling to the floor.

Darwin Nunez's Anfield debut ended in disgrace after he was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The incident occurred 12 minutes into the second half following a brief argument between the two players.

Andersen shouted something at the Liverpool striker before shoving him from behind, sparking a violent response.

Referee Paul Tierney did not need to consult his VAR as he had witnessed the attack live.

Nunez was swiftly shown a straight red card, while Andersen received a yellow.

Before leaving the field, Nunez was seen arguing against the decision as he went head-to-head with the ref.

Liverpool were 1-0 down at this point after Wilfried Zaha had finished off a swift counter-attack in the first half.

But the 10-man Reds earned a 1-1 draw after Luis Diaz scored a stunning solo goal.

Nunez is the first player to receive a red card for violent conduct since Jurgen Klopp became manager in 2015.

The Uruguayan will miss three matches through suspension, starting with next week's trip to Manchester United.

Joachim Andersen pictured laying on the ground after being headbutted by Darwin Nunez (top left)

IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
