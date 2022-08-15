ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

With UW Opener on the Horizon, Who Replaces Kirkland?

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkwZ1_0hICMeLc00

The candidates are many to fill out the offensive line, with Nate Kalepo's name coming up.

Not quite three weeks from the season opener, Jaxson Kirkland won't play against Kent State, per unexplained NCAA edict, requiring an offensive-line shuffle for the University of Washington football team.

Who fills that vacancy?

Sophomore Julius Buelow is a possibility. A starting left guard for six games last season, he changed positions this spring and was operating as Kirkland's back-up at left tackle early in fall camp.

Another option is sophomore Troy Fautanu, who started at both left guard and left tackle last season, replacing an injured Kirkland for two games on the outside.

Yet move some players around like some kind of a shell game and sophomore Nate Kalepo enters the mix, too.

Consider this No. 1 offensive line for the Kent State opener at Husky Stadium: 6-foot-4, 312-pound Fautanu at left tackle; 6-foot-6, 317-pound Kalepo at left guard; 6-foot-4, 294-pound senior Corey Luciano at center; 6-foot-7, 307-pound senior Henry Bainivalu at right guard and 6-foot-6, 303-pound redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.

Kalepo has appeared in 13 games in his career as he patiently awaits his first Husky starting assignment.

Recruited originally by Chris Petersen, the guard from Renton, Washington, has embraced the guidance presented by Kalen DeBoer's first-year coaching staff.

"I like their vibe," Kalepo said. "It's kind of a like a Coach Pete vibe with their morals and everything they talk about. I really respect them."

He's one of the players who totally bought in to the new staff's call for better fitness, dropping his weight significantly from 330 pounds and carrying a large yet much trimmer frame.

Kalepo spent all of spring football as the No. 1 left guard while Fautanu ran next to him at tackle and Kirkland was held out waiting for his eligibility to be restore.

No matter who's out there, everyone maintains the Husky offense will be far more productive under the new regime.

"Explosive, explosive," Kalepo said. "Explosive is the only word I can think of."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Kirkland, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

WIAA: Husky Stadium and Lumen Field eliminated as Football Championship Destination for this year; negotiations continue

The WIAA has been searching for a permanent replacement site for the Football State Championships since leaving the Tacoma Dome. For those who don’t know why they left the Tacoma Dome, after a re-model the seating does not work with as many as the first 15 rows on each side unable to see the entire field and a 30 foot drop from the front row to a very slender sideline where the team sideline is located. Additionally a large investment was going to be needed to replace the turf that had worn thin. Those two issues made the Tacoma Dome not suitable for Championship Football.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Remembering Kirkland Little League’s 1982 World Series win

As a Little League team from Bonney Lake gets set to play in this year’s summer classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that’s all the excuse necessary to look back 40 years to Kirkland’s amazing World Series victory in 1982. It’s quite the understatement to say it was a...
KIRKLAND, WA
inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
Person
Chris Petersen
The Oregonian

Bonney Lake (WA) vs Honolulu (HI) at Little League Baseball World Series score, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online (8/17/2022)

UPDATE: There has been a weather delay due to thunder, lightening and rain in Williamsport this afternoon. The Bonney Lake vs. Honolulu game will now be played at 5:31 p.m. PT/8:31 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 3 featuring Canada and Australia began at 4:30 p.m. PT (on ESPNU). Stay tuned to the live updates below for updates on this game, and when other games at the tournament will resume or be rescheduled.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
seattlemet.com

How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle

The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#American Football
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Banff

If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ezell’s Famous Chicken co-founders created a Seattle conference to lift up Black entrepreneurs

Ezell’s Famous Chicken is a 36-year-old Seattle institution, beloved by Oprah and the Seattle Seahawks, with 18 locations around the Pacific Northwest. “We opened the first location in Seattle across the street from Garfield High School, February 3rd, 1984,” said Lewis Rudd, co-founder, president, and CEO of Ezell’s. “I was at the ripe old age of 26.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon

High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy