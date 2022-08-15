Read full article on original website
Jean Dixon
3d ago
certainly makes you wonder if this person owns any more pets and what their conditions are. hope they're found and brought to justice for this!
Lisa Barrett
3d ago
truly disgusted with these people and what they did to that poor dog. They certainly DO NOT deserve to own ANY animals!!
WMDT.com
22 huskies rescued from Felton home in deplorable conditions
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Over 20 huskies were rescued from a home that was essentially unlivable in Felton. Now, animal rescue officials are working to improve the health of the dogs and hopefully find them another home. Officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA were quick to spring into action and...
Cape Gazette
Just Us Cat Rescue fundraiser set Sept. 25 at 1776 Steakhouse
Just Us Cat & Kitten Rescue, a local 501c3 nonprofit, will host a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1776 Steakhouse. The restaurant will donate 25% of its proceeds to Just Us; there will be an auction and 50-50 raffle. Just Us merchandise, T-shirts, mugs and note cards will be available for purchase.
delawarepublic.org
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WMDT.com
MD First Lady delivers $20K check to Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea
OCEAN CITY, Md.- With smiling faces and painted fingers, families visiting the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea, in Ocean City, are making a lot of memories. “There is so much to do here, we’ve never been bored sitting in our room,” Kelly Pritchett, Believe In Tomorrow guest, said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Felony Assault
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:42 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres in Rehoboth Beach regarding an assault. The ensuing investigation revealed that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into a vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Frederick Young. Young struck the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun. Computer checks of Young revealed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
4-Year-Old Child Rescued From Backyard Pool In South Jersey Leaves Hospital: Report
A 4-year-old child pulled from an outdoor swimming pool in South Jersey was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, Aug. 18, NJ Advance Media reported. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township, Gloucester County, and rushed to hospitals before the 2-year-old was pronounced dead, DailyVoice.com reported.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Delaware Man Struck And Killed In Maryland Big Rig “Hit-And-Run”
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County, according to officials. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 13 from...
WMDT.com
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
WMDT.com
Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
firststateupdate.com
Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4 said DeMalto. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
CBS News
Search is on for alleged serial car thief in Newark, Delaware
Police arrested Jaylah Byers, of Charlotte, North Carolina, on the 1100 block of South College Avenue on Saturday. Once released on bail, she allegedly stole another vehicle.
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October
A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October. The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown. “Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s...
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
WMDT.com
House fire claims life of Wicomico Co. man
SALISBURY, Md. – State fire marshals are working to determine the cause of a house fire that claimed life of a Salisbury man Monday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road for a reported fire in a one story home. Severe fire conditions were found throughout the structure on arrival, and the two-alarm fire was controlled in one hour.
firststateupdate.com
Two Women Injured In Bear House Fire Tuesday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s fire that injured two people in Bear was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Christiana Fire Company responded to the unit block of Michael Lane in the Caravel Woods development shortly...
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
WMDT.com
New K-9 Accelerant Detection team taking over in Delaware
DELAWARE- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has a new member on their team. His name is P.J. He’s now Delaware’s State Farm Arson dog and his paired with Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Pfaffenhauser. This team will be taking over for the retiring team Chief Deputy Fire Marshal John Galaska and K-9 Tanya.
Philly Police Need Public's Help Reuniting Crash Victim With Family
Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in reuniting a newly-identified crash victim with her family. The woman had just awoken from a two-week coma at Albert Einstein Medical Center when staff contacted local police for help because she had no identifying information on her to allow them to contact her loved ones.
