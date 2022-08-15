Philly’s traveling beer garden that gives back is on the move again. Parks on Tap shifts out of park and into drive as its journey back to its original format begins Labor Day weekend. For the first time since the pandemic, Parks on Tap will travel to a new park every week. Parks on Tap will remain at the Water Works location until August 28th. Starting August 31st, fans of Parks on Tap can anticipate a new park every Wednesday – Sunday, starting at Penn Treaty Park, Clark Park, Columbus Square, and Matthias Baldwin, ending at Schuylkill Banks. Each location will offer everything fans have grown to expect from local brews, fresh bites, a variety of seating, lighting, and clean restrooms in a contained area of the public park areas. This unique collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department was originally designed to bring people together and activate the city’s parks in a fun, family-friendly environment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO