Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Rittenhouse Square is Hosting “Ball On The Square: A Taste of Philly” Featuring Food, Drinks and Live Music

The Friends of Rittenhouse Square has announced the 2022 Ball on the Square – a culinary and spirits tasting experience taking place in Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday, September 14th, The Ball on the Square is a spectacular party in one of Philadelphia’s most popular squares with the unique combination of ambiance, entertainment, and society that makes it a favorite event of Philadelphia’s charity season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

After a Two Year Break, Parks on Tap Will Once Again Start Traveling to Various Parks Around Philly

Philly’s traveling beer garden that gives back is on the move again. Parks on Tap shifts out of park and into drive as its journey back to its original format begins Labor Day weekend. For the first time since the pandemic, Parks on Tap will travel to a new park every week. Parks on Tap will remain at the Water Works location until August 28th. Starting August 31st, fans of Parks on Tap can anticipate a new park every Wednesday – Sunday, starting at Penn Treaty Park, Clark Park, Columbus Square, and Matthias Baldwin, ending at Schuylkill Banks. Each location will offer everything fans have grown to expect from local brews, fresh bites, a variety of seating, lighting, and clean restrooms in a contained area of the public park areas. This unique collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department was originally designed to bring people together and activate the city’s parks in a fun, family-friendly environment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Es Cafe Lounge is Hosting Their Inaugural BBQ Cook-Off With Prizes, Live Music, a Car Show & More

If you know how to throw down on some BBQ or just love to eat it, we found a festival just for you. This Saturday August 20th from 2 pm – 10 pm, Es Cafe Lounge (1447 N American St.) will be hosting their inaugural Street Festival BBQ Cook-Off. Anyone looking to enter their BBQ is encouraged to do so as several judges will be on hand to determine who has the best BBQ skills.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia

Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

