Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
wooderice.com
Rittenhouse Square is Hosting “Ball On The Square: A Taste of Philly” Featuring Food, Drinks and Live Music
The Friends of Rittenhouse Square has announced the 2022 Ball on the Square – a culinary and spirits tasting experience taking place in Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday, September 14th, The Ball on the Square is a spectacular party in one of Philadelphia’s most popular squares with the unique combination of ambiance, entertainment, and society that makes it a favorite event of Philadelphia’s charity season.
wooderice.com
After a Two Year Break, Parks on Tap Will Once Again Start Traveling to Various Parks Around Philly
Philly’s traveling beer garden that gives back is on the move again. Parks on Tap shifts out of park and into drive as its journey back to its original format begins Labor Day weekend. For the first time since the pandemic, Parks on Tap will travel to a new park every week. Parks on Tap will remain at the Water Works location until August 28th. Starting August 31st, fans of Parks on Tap can anticipate a new park every Wednesday – Sunday, starting at Penn Treaty Park, Clark Park, Columbus Square, and Matthias Baldwin, ending at Schuylkill Banks. Each location will offer everything fans have grown to expect from local brews, fresh bites, a variety of seating, lighting, and clean restrooms in a contained area of the public park areas. This unique collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department was originally designed to bring people together and activate the city’s parks in a fun, family-friendly environment.
PhillyBite
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wooderice.com
Muncho Pizza Officially Launches in University City and They Make The Pizza While En Route to Your Door
Muncho is launching their newest neighborhood, University City, starting on August 19th after a successful soft launch the previous two weekends. They have been piloting in Fairmount since November 2021 and are looking forward to expanding. Muncho is the first of its kind in pizza delivery. They deliver hot out...
wooderice.com
Es Cafe Lounge is Hosting Their Inaugural BBQ Cook-Off With Prizes, Live Music, a Car Show & More
If you know how to throw down on some BBQ or just love to eat it, we found a festival just for you. This Saturday August 20th from 2 pm – 10 pm, Es Cafe Lounge (1447 N American St.) will be hosting their inaugural Street Festival BBQ Cook-Off. Anyone looking to enter their BBQ is encouraged to do so as several judges will be on hand to determine who has the best BBQ skills.
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
2-alarm fire destroys historic Chestnut Hill building with shop, apartment
The stand-alone building housed the El Quetzal gift shop, Masonic hall and an apartment where a woman was able to escape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
4 teens wounded in shooting at birthday party inside North Philly home
Four teens were shot at a birthday party in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. There were around 15 to 20 teens and young adults in attendance. The youngest person there was 11.
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia unveils incentive to give $10K rewards for info on shootings near schools, rec centers
PHILADELPHIA - Days after nearly 100 shots were fired near a Philadelphia recreation center, the City of Philadelphia has announced an initiative to combat shootings near locations popular among children. On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the...
phl17.com
Missing sisters last seen in Kingsessing, tend to hang out around Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating missing two girls who are sisters last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen 1300 block of South 56th Street around 4:45 pm. Satchell was last seen...
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
4 teens shot during North Philadelphia birthday party
Police chased the suspects on foot after four teenagers were shot during a 17th birthday party in North Philadelphia.
Comments / 0