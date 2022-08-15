The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO