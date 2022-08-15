ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska men's basketball announces addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler on Wednesday. Ziegler brings over 20 years of Division I coaching experience to Fred Hoiberg's staff, including the past seven seasons at Mississippi State. He helped the Bulldogs make four postseason appearances between 2018 and...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
OMAHA, NE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE

