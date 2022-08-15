Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
klkntv.com
Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson
The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
Morning Mash: Husker edge defenders raising each other's games, Hoiberg makes big hire in tricky spot
Welcome to the Morning Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Nebraska's deepest position in talent on the roster has to be edge defender. A key part in that: The arrival of transfer Ochaun Mathis didn't send anyone who was already here sulking back to their room.
KETV.com
Nebraska men's basketball announces addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska men's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Ernie Ziegler on Wednesday. Ziegler brings over 20 years of Division I coaching experience to Fred Hoiberg's staff, including the past seven seasons at Mississippi State. He helped the Bulldogs make four postseason appearances between 2018 and...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Defensive Depth Chart Still Taking Shape for Nebraska
Blackshirts will be issued early next week, Erik Chinander says after Tuesday’s practice
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
Kearney Hub
A clearer picture of the Husker defense's depth chart; Chinander's 'great problem'
With two scrimmages behind Nebraska and game week fast approaching, the defensive depth chart is coming into focus. The deciding factor at some spots might come down to who works out the best in Ireland next week. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday there are still some positions have yet...
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
klkntv.com
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
