westerniowatoday.com
Two arrested on drug, child endangerment and other charges in Pottawattamie County
(Crescent) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ashley Nichole Blank of Clarinda was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment, Possession of Contraband on the grounds of a Correctional Facility, and two counts of Camping Violation on Public Lands. She was also cited for expired registration on a travel trailer. 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr. of Council Bluffs was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment and Providing False Information (He told Deputies his name was “Justin”).
kmaland.com
Henderson man booked on multiple charges
(Glenwood) -- A Henderson man faces multiple charges following his Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 35-year-old Myles Longcor was arrested for domestic abuse assault, interference with official acts, and violation of a no contact order. Longcor was taken to the Mills County Jail on no bond until seen...
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman booked on warrant for theft
(Red Oak) -- A suspect was arrested on a warrant in Red Oak Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Daisy Walker of Red Oak was arrested around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North 4th Street. Authorities say Walker was booked on an active Montgomery County warrant for 3rd degree theft.
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
kmaland.com
Griswold man booked on Warren County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Griswold man is in custody following his Wednesday evening arrest. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf was arrested on an active Warren County warrant for eluding. Authorities say Schaaf's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 110th Street around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
kmaland.com
Glenwood suspect booked for forgery
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with an investigation in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 27-year-old Corey James Wentz was arrested Tuesday for forgery. Wentz is being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
kjan.com
Traffic stop by Tabor Police results in arrest on drug charges
(Tabor, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 11:46-p.m. Sunday, in Tabor, resulted in a man being arrested on drug and other charges. Tabor Police Chief Derek Aistrope observed a Ford F150 with 50-year-old Brian Robert Vanderpool, of Tabor, driving. After a check of Vanderpool’s license status, it was determined his was suspended. Vanderpool was pulled over and arrested for Driving While Suspended and transported to the Fremont County Jail.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 2 Arrests
(Red Oak) A Griswold man is in custody in Montgomery County on a warrant for Eluding. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of 110th Street. During the stop, Deputies discovered 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf of Griswold had an active warrant for eluding in Warren County. Deputies transported Schaaf to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
kmaland.com
Montgomery County wreck leads to OWI charges
(Red Oak) -- A Carbon man faces charges following an accident in Montgomery County late Sunday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Joseph Anthony Gebbie of Carbon was arrested for OWI 1st offense following an investigation into a one-vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Vine Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
