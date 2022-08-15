Outside Dallas City Hall Thursday, a call to action rally started with prayer followed by strong words from the podium. "How do we make good on such a horrible situation?” asked Dr. Keisha Lankford with Lankford Avenue Services. “We all need to look in the mirror and ask, 'what do we need to do? What can I do?' We cannot pass blame. We cannot look to people outside our community. We have to look within."

