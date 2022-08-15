ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexpress.com

Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day

The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
advocatemag.com

RISD schools receive accountability ratings again

The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
RICHARDSON, TX
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Organizations Rally Together After The Death of Lancaster Youth Football Coach

Outside Dallas City Hall Thursday, a call to action rally started with prayer followed by strong words from the podium. "How do we make good on such a horrible situation?” asked Dr. Keisha Lankford with Lankford Avenue Services. “We all need to look in the mirror and ask, 'what do we need to do? What can I do?' We cannot pass blame. We cannot look to people outside our community. We have to look within."
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD student recognized for helping wheelchair-bound resident in Balch Springs fire

A Horn High School freshman was commended for his bravery for assisting families whose homes burnt down in a recent fire in Balch Springs. Angel Romero was awarded the Certificate of Bravery by the Mesquite Police Department and the Citizen Hero Award by Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon and Fire Chief Eric Neal after helping a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
TEXAS STATE
texasmetronews.com

Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign

The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

New York blasts Texas governor for weaponizing immigrants

A high-ranking member of the New York municipal administration spoke out Wednesday against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to send busloads of undocumented migrants to the Big Apple. “Clearly Gov. Abbott is using innocent human beings as a weapon against New York. That is wrong. We condemn those actions,”...
TEXAS STATE

