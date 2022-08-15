Read full article on original website
Head of Elk Hill named new GCPS director of Student Services
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County Public Schools has a new director of Student Services. The division announced the hiring of Dawn Gillette on Thursday. According to a release, she comes to Greene County after being the Head of School and Assistant Head of School at Elk Hill Charlottesville School.
Seven inches of rain in the last month affects local orchards and vineyards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. The Charlottesville area experienced several inches of rain in July. Many vineyards have been affected...
Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children with messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash. Haircuts, shoes, and school supplies,...
Louisa Biz Expo coming up
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for this year’s Louisa Biz Expo. The business-to-business expo will take place Sept. 15 at Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyards. Part of the expo will allow local businesses to network while another part will help...
Kyoto Fifth Taste now offering fermented foods
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kyoto Fifth Taste is the first restaurant in the Charlottesville area, and among the first in the country, to offer fermented food on its menu. The restaurant in Rio Hills Shopping Center has been open since 2005, but it added fermented food to the...
Grant funding for law-related projects such as access, fair representation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several organizations across Virginia have received grant funding for law-related projects. The Virginia Law Foundation announced nearly $550,000 in funding to two dozen organizations on Wednesday. According to a release, these grants go to initiatives and nonprofits across the Commonwealth that align with the foundation’s...
Spotted lanternfly season is here
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
Grant funding for humanities projects includes three in Charlottesville
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three Charlottesville-area programs are among more than 200 humanities projects that have received grant funding. The National Endowment for the Humanities announced $31.5 million in grants for 226 projects on Tuesday. According to a release, these grants will support a variety of programs, from research, education,...
Organizations offering free haircuts for kids ahead of return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, several local organizations are teaming up to help kids feel and look ready for school. This Sunday, the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement is working with 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, House of Cuts Barber Studio, the Uhuru Foundation, Peace in the Streets, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to offer haircuts.
Experts say duct cleaning should be done once a year to avoid fires
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) -- When it comes to cleaning, many people don't pay attention to proper dryer duct cleaning. Proper duct cleaning is out of people's minds, but fire marshals say that people must clean their dryer ducts every six months. Many Americans aren't sure what signs to...
RRRC releases updated report on wildfire risks
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Large portions of the area are forested or undeveloped, which means they may be at a greater risk of wildfire. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission has released a regional Wildfire Risk Analysis. According to a release, this report is designed to utilize updated information documenting the...
#16Camps | "We Not Me" mentality guides Fluvanna County
PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Bigger, better, faster, stronger. That is what Fluvanna County is striving to be going into this season. Some seniors are pushing for their team to buy into the program, and work towards an incredible season. “I thought we were going to do really good last...
ACPS holds gathering to kick off the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At the Ting Pavilion on Tuesday morning, Albemarle County Public Schools held an employee convocation. There were nine speakers sharing stories and inspiration related to the importance of public education. "Megan Wood asked me if I would speak today," said Kevin Sauer, the head coach...
UVA School of Medicine announces new chair of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An internationally recognized plastic surgeon is coming to the University of Virginia School of Medicine. According to a release, the school has recruited Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, FACS, to lead its Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is succeeding Stephen Park, MD, FACS, who...
Albemarle County Police are trained for worst-case scenarios
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) --Police in Albemarle County are trained for active shooter and mass casualty calls. For years, the police department has undergone training and tactics on how they should respond to multiple life-threatening scenarios. Major Wallas, who is the Deputy of Police says that students also play...
UVA creates new tools to advance biomedical research
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their partners have created a new tool to advance biomedical research and understand vital proteins in human cells. The labs are interested in developing new technologies for measuring molecules and the building blocks of life,...
Return to school means schedule, traffic pattern changes
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are being urged to be extra vigilant now that many school divisions across the country have gone back to class. Buses and students are more likely to be on the roads during the early morning and mid-afternoon hours. AAA Mid-Atlantic this time of year...
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. (AP) -- Officials say a Virginia volunteer firefighter has been charged with setting fire to an abandoned building. The Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department says firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the building fully engulfed.
Casino referendum won't be on Richmond ballots in November
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond voters will not be weighing in again this fall on whether to approve a casino in the city. At the request of city officials, a Richmond Circuit Court judge has signed an order to remove the casino referendum question from local ballots in this year’s election, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday. The move is the latest turn in a long-running debate over the nearly $600 million proposed project.
Chamber Music Festival returns for 23rd year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is back with a series of concerts that will take place between Sept. 8 and 18. The 23rd annual festival will kick off on Sept. 8 at the Paramount Theater, featuring the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Caroline Shaw and Dmitri Shostakovich.
