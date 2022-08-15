Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
(WEHT) - Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED
(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
14news.com
EPD: 13 murder investigations remain open since 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 13 murders from 2021 and 2022 are still marked as active investigations by the Evansville Police Department, meaning no arrests have been made. Four times in the past week, police have been dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street for a shots fired call, according to EPD’s crime analysis map.
whvoradio.com
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
wmix94.com
Bluford raid nets meth, fentanyl and four arrests
BLUFORD — Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday when the Mt Vernon Police Department / Jefferson County High-Risk Team and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Tactical Team served a Jefferson County search warrant at a Bluford Home. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, just after 6:30...
3 checked at hospital after school bus crash in Posey County
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school bus driver might have failed to […]
14news.com
Mt. Vernon man sentenced following drug dealing conviction
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing. The Posey County Prosecutor says 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday
State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
Henderson Police ramp up efforts to catch impaired drivers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says they’re looking to keep the community safe by targeting impaired drivers. Officers are setting up traffic safety checkpoints throughout the city in the next few days. According to the police department, the checkpoints will be in place on August 19 – 21. “The safety checkpoints are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EPD arrest man for attempted murder following Fulton Avenue shooting
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say arrested the man they say shot a bicyclist on Fulton Avenue last month.
wevv.com
Henderson police setting up safety checkpoints
The Henderson police will be setting up sobriety checkpoints throughout the city. Police say the safety checkpoints will focus on impaired drivers. There will be checkpoints at several intersections in the city. The checkpoints will be in effect for three days; August 19, 20, and 21.
southernillinoisnow.com
Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash
A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois White County Sheriff: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"
White County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Fugitive Apprehended ocv.im/h3fbdUK"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from White County Sheriff: "LINCOLN WAY CENTRAL HIGH CONDUCTING EMERGENCY DRILL - 3:30 pm today ocv.im/4a1LJi0" on July 29Read on Twitter"FUGITIVE APPREHENED... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:37. Will there be...
Comments / 0