(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO