Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Hospital Association pushes for expansion of payment program

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hospitals in Kentucky are in dire straits, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association. “We are way underwater,” KHA President Nancy Galvagni told lawmakers Wednesday. “And I have had so many CEOs tell me, from all across the state, that they don’t know what they would have done had we not had the HRIP program.”
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky Government
middlesboronews.com

USDA grant will help feed hungry Kentuckians

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced. “Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven...
spectrumnews1.com

Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
WEHT/WTVW

Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
