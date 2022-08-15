Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Hospital Association pushes for expansion of payment program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hospitals in Kentucky are in dire straits, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association. “We are way underwater,” KHA President Nancy Galvagni told lawmakers Wednesday. “And I have had so many CEOs tell me, from all across the state, that they don’t know what they would have done had we not had the HRIP program.”
Kentucky on target for 1st income tax cut in January
House Bill 8 calls for incremental tax cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely.
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
middlesboronews.com
USDA grant will help feed hungry Kentuckians
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced. “Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven...
spectrumnews1.com
Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
WLWT 5
New Kentucky law lets school districts use mental health as reason for excused absences
FLORENCE, Ky. — Alex Perry is a rising senior at the Ignite Institute in Boone County. Like many of her peers, Perry said the last couple of years have been rough. "Personally, I feel like going through the two years of COVID, I struggled a lot with mental health issues," she said.
Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky
(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
Wallet Hub: Kentucky feeling the brunt of hiring struggle
Kentucky is not exempt from the national hiring struggle.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
In remote Eastern Kentucky, neighbors step in to help out where no one else will following floods
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it all...
wvxu.org
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
