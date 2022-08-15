Read full article on original website
Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
BUFFALO (WKBW) — The Berrafato family has been cooking up summer fun in Western New York for decades and now the owners of two local staples are expanding to North Tonawanda. Frank Berrafato, the co-owner of Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River on Niagara Street in Tonawanda, tells 7...
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Summer is just about over and after a marathon of graduation parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, camping weekends, and family trips — you’re probably ready to get back to enjoying local entertainment. Fall season is touring season for most acts and it’s always fun to see who’s coming into...
Participating students will receive free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for an annual back-to-school event.
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021.
The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls management team recently volunteered on site at the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity’s new house construction, on 61st Street in Niagara Falls. In addition to volunteering, the Fashion Outlets presented a check for $2,000 to help with the project. A press release noted,...
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
From A Christmas Story to Seinfeld, sit-down Chinese restaurants have a storied place in pop culture, but Chinese takeout spots sadly do not. Still, they are there for you when you are hungover, stoned, or just don’t feel like cooking and pay day is still painfully distant. In the...
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Get excited, Buffalo foodies: We’ve got some fantastic local restaurant news for you. After being closed throughout the pandemic and beyond, the upstairs restaurant at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino...
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
