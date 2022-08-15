ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

wnypapers.com

Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage

Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
LEWISTON, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY

Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
BUFFALO, NY
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara County, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
Niagara County, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara Falls, NY
Food & Drinks
WGRZ TV

Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

11 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This September

Summer is just about over and after a marathon of graduation parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, camping weekends, and family trips — you’re probably ready to get back to enjoying local entertainment. Fall season is touring season for most acts and it’s always fun to see who’s coming into...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Salvation Army, United Way, Boys & Girls Club for school supplies giveaway

Participating students will receive free backpack filled with school supplies, while supplies last. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army, the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies for an annual back-to-school event.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
LAKE VIEW, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County to participate in end-of-summer, Labor Day high-visibility engagement campaign

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Fashion Outlets team gives back

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls management team recently volunteered on site at the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity’s new house construction, on 61st Street in Niagara Falls. In addition to volunteering, the Fashion Outlets presented a check for $2,000 to help with the project. A press release noted,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
LOCKPORT, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Now Open: WD Bar & Grille Serves Steakhouse Favorites in Downtown Buffalo

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Get excited, Buffalo foodies: We’ve got some fantastic local restaurant news for you. After being closed throughout the pandemic and beyond, the upstairs restaurant at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino...
BUFFALO, NY

