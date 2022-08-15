Corvallis, Frenchtown golfers take medalist honors in Butte Central Invitational

MISSOULA — Skyleigh Thompson saw the opening and shouted to Maysa Walters for the ball during Montana’s soccer exhibition game Monday at South Campus Stadium. Thompson, a Kalispell native, timed her run perfectly as Walters, a Billings native, found a seam to play the ball through. She got her foot on the ball, stayed composed in the one-on-one situation against the Trinity Western goalie and slipped a shot past her and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead over the Canadian team that was the U Sports national runner-up last year.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO