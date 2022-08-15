Corvallis, Frenchtown golfers take medalist honors in Butte Central Invitational

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Drummond-Philipsburg aims to tackle new challenge after 8-Man runner-up finish
MISSOULA — Jason Ostler kept up Drummond-Philipsburg's recent run of success during his first year as a head coach after two seasons as an assistant. He guided the Titans to the Montana 8-Man championship game in 2021, where they lost 40-8 to Thompson Falls, which is now in Class B. It was their fourth trip to the title tilt in the past five seasons, during which they’ve won three crowns.
Hamilton begins chase for 2nd consecutive State A championship
MISSOULA — This is new for Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver: Entering a football season as the reigning State A champion. The Broncs are coming off an 11-0 campaign that was capped off with a 21-7 win over Laurel for their first state title since 1998. The question now is what approach they take in setting expectations after reaching the pinnacle.
Missoula PaddleHeads use clutch hitting to edge Idaho Falls Chukars
MISSOULA — In a tight battle between Pioneer League North Division powers, the Missoula PaddleHeads showed the importance of well-timed hits with runners aboard Tuesday. Cam Thompson and Nick Cicci keyed a critical fifth-inning uprising and Zootown's pro baseball team held off the Idaho Falls Chukars for a 6-4 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula improved its league-best record to 52-20 with its seventh straight win.
Montana State's coaches, academics led Missoula Sentinel's Adam Jones to commit
BOZEMAN — Adam Jones is a Missoula native, grew up a Montana Grizzlies fan, has friends on the UM football team and was recruited by its coaches. Jones didn’t just choose a different school, he chose UM’s arch rival. Jones committed to Montana State on Tuesday. A...
Kalispell native Skyleigh Thompson looking to become elite goal scorer for Montana
MISSOULA — Skyleigh Thompson saw the opening and shouted to Maysa Walters for the ball during Montana’s soccer exhibition game Monday at South Campus Stadium. Thompson, a Kalispell native, timed her run perfectly as Walters, a Billings native, found a seam to play the ball through. She got her foot on the ball, stayed composed in the one-on-one situation against the Trinity Western goalie and slipped a shot past her and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead over the Canadian team that was the U Sports national runner-up last year.
Montana Western volleyball season outlook
DILLON – The University of Montana Western volleyball team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign on the road this week. The Bulldogs are coming off the 2021 season that saw the team go 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league play. They will face-off with the Bellevue University Bruins out of Nebraska with game time set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.
Laurel's boys, girls open state title defenses with team wins at Old Works Challenge
ANACONDA — Laurel’s boys and girls swept team titles Wednesday at the Old Works Challenge at the Old Works Golf Course. Polson’s Carson Hupka shot a 70 to earn boys medalist honors, but the defending state champion Locomotives took the next three spots and won by seven strokes over the Pirates. Hamilton was third and Billings Central fourth.
