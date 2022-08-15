Read full article on original website
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
Salvation Army hosting a back-to-school bash
This weekend, the Salvation Army is looking to help Englewood families get ready for the new school year. They're hosting a back-to-school bash featuring backpack giveaways, haircuts and more.
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city
A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
Azione Unlimited Dealers Help Illinois Kids Start School Year Strong With Backpacks Full Of Supplies
Azione Unlimited, The Smart Home Association, recently held two Leadership Symposiums in Chicago, one for marketing and the other for operations. Marketing Directors and COOs respectively shared ideas, made new friends, and learned from guest speakers. These sessions included keynotes, open discussions, round-table discussions, and for the first time ever, a charity donation of more than 150 fully loaded back-to-school backpacks to the Rosemont Helping Hand in Illinois.
Northern Illinois Food Bank expands reach with new suburban center
The Northern Illinois Food Bank is expanding its reach. The agency celebrated the opening of its new North Suburban Center in Lake Forest on Tuesday.
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation Relief
Many states have been providing stimulus checks or rebates to citizens. But because of high inflation, some communities need more help. This need has sparked states to start pilot relief programs for select groups. These will put needed funds into the hands of state residents.
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Channahon Village Board Takes Action on Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project
The Channahon Village Board on Monday took action on the proposed Central Park East Apartments project which would be located 24740 West Eames Street. At the Committee of the Whole meeting in early August, Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick described details about the potential project. At...
McShane to transform historic schools into affordable housing in Aurora
McShane Construction Company says it has been selected to renovate two historic school buildings into affordable housing units in Aurora. The project also includes a new building and will add a total of 47 affordable housing units to the city. “This project is a unique opportunity to take two historic...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
Where To Find Resources About Affordable Housing and Homeownership
Bronzeville residents have been promised dozens of affordable housing units at the 10-story building that’s being built on 43rd Street, adjacent to the Green Line stop. Earlier this summer, City Bureau fellows explored whether that new development, known as 43 Green, could revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents. The units won’t be ready until next year, but the developers said they will have information on how to apply for them on their website.
Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions. That recommendation wasn’t good enough for Union Pacific. The railroad decided after reviewing Hersey’s records — but without a doctor’s examination — that he was unfit for his job...
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
As Illinois Heads Back-to-School, There Are CDC Has New COVID Guidelines For Isolation, Exposure
While some Illinois students and teachers are still waiting until later this month to head to the classroom, others have already begun to head back-to-school, including those in District U-46 -- the state's second largest school district. But as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to roll out...
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
Richards High School welcomes Blue Angels
Despite a demanding schedule this coming weekend, members of the Blue Angels found time Friday morning to speak to a packed Performing Arts Center at Richards High School. After leaving Richards, the Blue Angels will prepare for their performance at the Chicago Air and Water Show, one of 32 festivals where they appear throughout the year.
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
