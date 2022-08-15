Read full article on original website
sebastiandaily.com
Florida Department of Transportation to conduct public meeting about widening CR-510
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct a public meeting about Roadway Reconstruction and Widening CR 510 from CR 512 to 87th Street in Indian River County and the City of Sebastian. The public meeting will be offered virtually and in person. Virtual attendees can ask questions and/or comment...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
WPTV
Sewage from septic systems could be contributing to Indian River Lagoon pollution
VERO BEACH, Fla. — On the Indian River Lagoon, in the north side of Vero Beach, charter boat captain Paul Fafeita said if the water looks blue, it's just a reflection of the summer sky. Under the surface, he said, the water is muddy and brown. "We take people...
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
cw34.com
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
miamirealtors.com
Martin County Total Inventory Surges for Second Consecutive Month
Martin County total active listings rose year-over-year for the second consecutive month in July 2022, bringing much-needed inventory to the market, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and Martin County real estate represent the diversity of places to...
When a Florida governor sued the sugar industry over cane burning
Former Florida Gov. Claude Kirk had been out of office for 25 years when in 1995, with Glades area residents, he sued local sugar companies in Palm Beach County Circuit Court seeking to ban practices he says had polluted the air and water and “injured the health of the community.” Here’s how that lawsuit played out and the effects it’s had today. ...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Raton Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
wqcs.org
State Board of Education Adopts Amendments to Help Relieve Teacher Shortage
Florida - Thursday August 18, 2022: In yet another effort to relieve Florida's teacher shortage the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the Florida Administrative Code that increase educational and employment opportunities for veterans and active servicemembers. Governor DeSantis announced the move Wednesday at a news conference...
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing
It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.
Security Cost To Protect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Family Increase
The costs of protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion, and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report. Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
