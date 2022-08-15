ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamirealtors.com

Martin County Total Inventory Surges for Second Consecutive Month

Martin County total active listings rose year-over-year for the second consecutive month in July 2022, bringing much-needed inventory to the market, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and Martin County real estate represent the diversity of places to...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
wqcs.org

State Board of Education Adopts Amendments to Help Relieve Teacher Shortage

Florida - Thursday August 18, 2022: In yet another effort to relieve Florida's teacher shortage the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the Florida Administrative Code that increase educational and employment opportunities for veterans and active servicemembers. Governor DeSantis announced the move Wednesday at a news conference...
FLORIDA STATE
Autoblog

Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays

Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

