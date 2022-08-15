ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSBS

A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)

Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams

If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
ADAMS, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)

Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Historic Store at Five Corners Reopens in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Under new ownership and management, the Store at Five Corners reopened Tuesday morning for the first time in more than two years. The store and cafe, built in 1770 and located in the town's Five Corners Historic District, had been closed since July 2020. The 252-year-old building, originally a tavern, went through several recent owners before being purchased by the nonprofit Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association in January of this year.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WNAW 94.7

Are You Ready For A Tradition Everyone Looks Forward To Every Year?

Polish blood is flowing through my veins. Like the song "Love and Peace Polka" from Happie Louie (Louis Dusseault God Rest His Soul). If you come from a Polish family like I do, you probably know what that song is and who sings it. What inspired me to like music such as "Polka," goes back to the day's of hanging out at my Babchia's (Polish word for grandmother) (Joan Pause also known as "Polka Joan") house watching this local TV program.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

