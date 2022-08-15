Read full article on original website
A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)
Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)
Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
Historic Store at Five Corners Reopens in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Under new ownership and management, the Store at Five Corners reopened Tuesday morning for the first time in more than two years. The store and cafe, built in 1770 and located in the town's Five Corners Historic District, had been closed since July 2020. The 252-year-old building, originally a tavern, went through several recent owners before being purchased by the nonprofit Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association in January of this year.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are You Ready For A Tradition Everyone Looks Forward To Every Year?
Polish blood is flowing through my veins. Like the song "Love and Peace Polka" from Happie Louie (Louis Dusseault God Rest His Soul). If you come from a Polish family like I do, you probably know what that song is and who sings it. What inspired me to like music such as "Polka," goes back to the day's of hanging out at my Babchia's (Polish word for grandmother) (Joan Pause also known as "Polka Joan") house watching this local TV program.
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Joel Bierwert of Northampton joins Peacock dating series ‘Love Island USA’
NORTHAMPTON — Joel Bierwert has landed on “Love Island USA.”. Bierwert entered the villa Tuesday night as one of the Peacock dating show’s surprise “bombshell” Islanders. The 27-year-old bodybuilder from Northampton works as a welder and fabricator. Among the “fun facts” offered about Bierwert:...
Owner of Cooper’s Corner and State Street Fruit Store sells business
The owner of Cooper's Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in Northampton announced that he is selling his business to an employee.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
