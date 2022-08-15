Read full article on original website
Last day of heat wave for Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s just one more hot day left in the most recent heat wave for the Portland metro area. It’s a very warm and cloudy Thursday morning across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. After a blazing hot day Wednesday, clouds inhibited the area from cooling down much overnight. Temperatures are starting off well into the 70s for many, and it will turn out to be another hot day. Expect a bit more humidity as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the south. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s.
Geomagnetic storm could cause northern lights to be visible in northern Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From coast to coast through Friday, a solar storm slamming Earth is anticipated to put on a spectacular show of the northern lights. A Geomagnetic Storm Warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It anticipates that North America will see the greatest effects on Thursday, but warns that any day through the end of the workweek might be affected.
Two hot days ahead for Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area has now gone back-to-back days with highs of 90 degrees at PDX, and temperatures will only turn warmer from here. It’s already a warm morning Wednesday across the metro area with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Expect to see increasing clouds, but they probably won’t arrive early enough to slow down the warm up. Highs should reach the upper 90s across most of the metro area. Temps may be a touch cooler (mid to upper 90s) in the central Willamette Valley due to clouds arriving a bit earlier.
Oregon fire update: Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - With a red flag warning in place for southwest Oregon, firefighters may face wind gusts and lightning Wednesday, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 10. “Every firefighter needs to be prepared for changing conditions like rolling debris on steep slopes and possible spot fires,” said...
These are the most charitable places in Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Have you ever wondered where all the generous people are in Oregon? Well, wonder no longer. You found the right place. A new study ranked the top 10 counties in Oregon for charitable contributions. The study by SmartAssett, a financial advising firm, measured how much money...
Oregon is one of the top 10 states for teacher pay
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of students going back to school soon, we’re looking at what states pay their teachers and it turns out Oregon ranks in the top 10. A new study determined the states with the best pay for teachers by comparing the average teacher salary in the state with the average salary for all other occupations.
Thieves make off with Oregon Forestry Service fire watching equipment
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood. Man dies after crashing into utility pole, house in Vancouver.
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
Oregon chief justice fires all members of Public Defense Services Commission
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s entire Public Defense Services Commission has been fired, effective Tuesday. The state’s Supreme Court chief justice made the unprecedented move as the state deals with a public defense crisis. Chief Justice Martha Walters announced the move on Monday. She says she never anticipated...
16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
