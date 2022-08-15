PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s just one more hot day left in the most recent heat wave for the Portland metro area. It’s a very warm and cloudy Thursday morning across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. After a blazing hot day Wednesday, clouds inhibited the area from cooling down much overnight. Temperatures are starting off well into the 70s for many, and it will turn out to be another hot day. Expect a bit more humidity as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the south. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO