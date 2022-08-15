Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Seattle City Council approves hiring bonuses to fix police staffing shortage
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department (SPD) will soon issue one-time cash bonuses of $7,500 for new hires and $30,000 for lateral transfers to improve the staffing shortage. Yesterday, the Seattle City Council voted 6-3 in favor of the Comprehensive Police Recruitment and Retention Plan sponsored by...
ncwlife.com
King County child care workforce get financial boost from county and Seattle
(The Center Square) – More than 12,300 child care professionals throughout King County will receive a one-time child care retention payment between $400 and $500. The funding, which will be distributed starting today and through September, is part of Seattle and King County’s joint efforts to support child-care workers across the region with a combined $7.4 million.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 17th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. A billboard outside Soap Lake won’t be sharing any more messages, other than serving as a charred reminder that it’s fire season, and, The White River and Irving Peak Fires above Lake Wenatchee– now in their 6th day – continue their slow burns in heavy, mostly dead timber and steep slopes.
ncwlife.com
Seattle loans aquarium $20M to avoid expansion project drowning
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday in favor of loaning the Seattle Aquarium $20 million to keep its planned expansion on time. The aquarium, located on the waterfront in Downtown Seattle, sees many tourists visit from cruise ships. The aquarium planned an “ocean pavilion” 13 years ago, in what is seen by some city officials as an integral component of the overall Central Waterfront Program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Chelan County jail wants bomb-threat suspect transferred elsewhere
The Chelan County jail wants to transfer a troublesome inmate to another jail’s custody while he awaits trial for alleged bomb threats. Nicholas Henry Fulcher has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest June 15, when police say he called in a bomb threat to the county courthouse to avoid a hearing on another criminal case.
ncwlife.com
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
ncwlife.com
Corvallis wins 6th-straight WCL Championship
The Dynasty of the West Coast League stands atop the heap again as Corvallis topped Bellingham 5-nothing last night in the title game…. Logan Johnstone’s RBI-single in the top of the 1st turned out to be enough for the Knight’s pitching staff, who combined on a 3-hit shutout. Johnstone finished 2-for-4 in the game with a run and 2-RBI. Jonah Advincula also added two hits and two runs for Corvallis, who won its 6th-straight West Coast League Championship and 9th overall.
Comments / 1