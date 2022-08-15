ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Montrose County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Montrose County, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Montrose, CO
Crime & Safety
95 Rock KKNN

Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose

The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Diesel Fuel#Crime Prevention
KJCT8

Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete routine tree maintenance in the park and around the playground area. Forestry crews will be trimming to maintain healthy...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Flash flood warning near Carbondale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Very soon people in Grand Junction will have more options to get around town as the city council agrees to move forward with a pilot program that will bring electric scooters and other forms of micromobility to the city. City officials defined micromobility devices as...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KJCT8

Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

15 People Stranded During Weekend Mudslide In Colorado

While the weather for most of us here in Northern Colorado was pretty tame over the weekend, things got pretty crazy and scary up in the high country, in particular around Black Bear Pass, as heavy rains and mudslides pelted the area stranding eight cars and 15 people over the weekend.
COLORADO STATE
Morgan Tilton

Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors

The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy