Counties with the most super commuters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight. Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.
Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $429M in July after late spring lull
Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a shift from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated more than $429 million in revenues in July, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board....
Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns
- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
Famous people from Pennsylvania: Famous actresses from Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?
It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
PennDot now hiring for positions in multiple Pennsylvania counties
PennDot is accepting job applications for winter maintenance positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Summer is winding down, and PennDot is starting to look ahead and assess its needs for the winter months. This includes hiring new employees for various positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.
Why drought hasn't been declared in the Lehigh Valley or Berks, as dry weather continues
We all know it's been a hot and dry summer, and rainfall has been scarce. In fact, it's the 7th driest summer in the last 80+ years in the Lehigh Valley, at least through August 18, and the driest summer since 1999. However, for eastern Pennsylvania, it's not a drought,...
Pennsylvania AG: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed by...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Thunder On the Mountain Cancelled; Dispute Over Name
“Thunder on the Mountain,” an event by God’s Country Chapter of ABATE of Pennsylvania has been cancelled for this year, and there appears to be a dispute over the event’s name. According to a Facebook post, the owners of the land where the event was to start...
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
In rural Pennsylvania, a filling is needed in access to rural oral care
(The Center Square) – A dentist shortage in rural Pennsylvania has been a consequence of population loss, how dental students get chosen, and the differences between dentists and other medical workers. Advocates view the problems of dental health access as similar to mental health access. “Just from a provider...
Pennsylvania Attorney General to Settle $450 Million Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
HARRISBURG (PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced his office has reached an...
