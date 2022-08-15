ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $429M in July after late spring lull

Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a shift from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated more than $429 million in revenues in July, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns

- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?

It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Thunder On the Mountain Cancelled; Dispute Over Name

“Thunder on the Mountain,” an event by God’s Country Chapter of ABATE of Pennsylvania has been cancelled for this year, and there appears to be a dispute over the event’s name. According to a Facebook post, the owners of the land where the event was to start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

