DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
morrowcountysentinel.com
Championship football back at Mount Gilead
Recently, the Mount Gilead class of 1972 held its 5oth reunion. The event brought many alumni back to the area, including a few members of the 1972 MOC champion football team that missed the first ever OHSAA playoffs that fall. Two members of the team, Tom Tennant and Dave Hobson, brought a trophy ball with them from that season and presented it to current head coach Mike Reid.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland girls’ golf tops Clear Fork
The Highland girls’ golf team won its first match of the year, topping Clear Fork by a 193-221 score on Wednesday. The Lady Scots were led by CeCi Grassbaugh, who set a new program record with a round of 39. Guinevere Jackson had a personal best of 49, while Mallory Jones shot 50 and Stevie Asher shot 55 on the day.
Delaware, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Pleasant football team will have a game with Buckeye Valley High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Walk-On Tight End Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe
Zak Herbstreit is "officially" a Buckeye. The second-year tight end, who joined Ohio State as a preferred walk-on in June 2021, became the latest Buckeye to shed his black stripe Wednesday. The son of former Ohio State quarterback and college football announcer Kirk Herbstreit, Zak Herbstreit played high school football...
Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships
Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Gleaner CVR Awards handed out
EDISON- Meeting at the Edison Methodist Church were 38 people who viewed the awarding of the Gleaner CVR (Community Volunteer Recognition) Awards to Pat Hensel and Garry Hartman by Gleaners President Rita Barton. Hensel has chaired the not for profit faith-based outreach in Marion, called Leapin’ Outreach Center. It began...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Edison Heritage Day brings nostalgia and remembrance
EDISON- Edison residents and visitors were treated to a parade and day recalling the history of Edison along with time to visit with friends, neighbors and alumni of Edison School. The town enjoyed a parade that started at the ball field and wound its way down Union Street and Boundary...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'
One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
thevintagenews.com
Helltown, Ohio: An Abandoned Town With a Tragic History
Located in the state of Ohio is a now-abandoned city called Helltown that was once the epicenter of folklore and mystery in the area. There is plenty of speculation as to why all the residents of Helltown left the place behind, and most of them are dark and ghostly. Many unsettling things are said to have taken place in the area, making it seem as though Helltown truly lives up to its name.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
ghostcultmag.com
FESTIVAL REVIEW: Inkcareration Festival – at Ohio State Reformatory
2022’s edition of the very popular Inkcarceration Festival was held once again at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield Ohio, aka the prison from the Stephen King movie The Shawshank Redemption. The three-day festival was packed with some of the music industry’s biggest artists. Friday:. Night one featured the...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Mount Vernon News
Emergency Special Meeting on Friday
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an Emergency / Special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. to certify issues to the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar St., Mount Vernon.
