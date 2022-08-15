Located in the state of Ohio is a now-abandoned city called Helltown that was once the epicenter of folklore and mystery in the area. There is plenty of speculation as to why all the residents of Helltown left the place behind, and most of them are dark and ghostly. Many unsettling things are said to have taken place in the area, making it seem as though Helltown truly lives up to its name.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO