Eater
Is Santa Monica’s Main Street Suddenly the Coolest Place to Eat in LA?
Last Friday night on Main Street in Santa Monica, Vamos Vamos was quoting a one-hour wait to solo diners at 6 p.m. — despite the New Mexican-inspired restaurant from Silverlake Wine owners Randy and April Clement only being on its third night of service. Others lucky enough to score a table nearby at raw seafood hotspot Crudo e Nudo were catching up over glasses of natural wine and plates of impeccably fresh fish on the buzzing parklet patio. Further up the street, young diners were milling about outside Little Prince, waiting for seats, and a line was forming at Augie’s on Main, the new panko-crusted “dirty” chicken spot from legendary Los Angeles chef Josiah Citrin, which also opened its doors last week.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
myburbank.com
City looking Into Communal House Locating in Burbank
City of Burbank officials are looking into a house in Burbank that is being offered on a website as communal living for artists and students after a reader alerted myBurbank to website offering rooms to rent. The house, located at 520 S. Main Street, is being offered for room rentals...
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
nypressnews.com
Parents outraged at homeless problem after van explodes outside Hollywood preschool
A Hollywood preschool may be forced to shut down after a van exploded several yards from its front door. “I just hear like boom, boom,” said the owner of Sunset Montessori Preschool Liliya Kordon. “I just look and I see a big fire.”. Kordon said she had to...
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County
The average monthly cost of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Fast Company
1 million square feet of L.A. roads are being covered with solar-reflective paint
It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting public buildings into climate...
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
smobserved.com
Widespread Power Outage in Santa Monica 90403 Monday Night.
Monday night at about 10 PM the power went out in a wide area of Santa Monica bounded by 10th St. on the west. The power was out at least as far north as Montana Avenue, and as far east as 14th St. Comment from a reader: "The power was...
mynewsla.com
210 Freeway in Irwindale Set for Another Five-Day Construction Closure
Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure is about to be repeated on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound freeway will be closed between the San Gabriel...
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
Canyon News
BHPD Investigating Shooting On North Cañon Drive
BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive at Nusr-Et Steakhouse. Patrol Officers arrived...
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LA resident charged in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged Tuesday with murder in a homeless man’s stabbing death in Pasadena. Sadarius Lawson, 26, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Pasadena courtroom, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Lawson has remained behind bars since...
Canyon News
Driver Arrested In West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD—A vehicle was pulled over for an expired registration on August 13, that led to the discovery of a cocaine-like substance and possible explosive materials and the driver was arrested. The vehicle, which was being operated by an unlicensed driver, was stopped at Detroit Street and Fountain Avenue....
Mulholland mystery: 600-pound steel safe pulled from Los Angeles canyon
LOS ANGELES — A massive steel safe was hauled up the side of a canyon in Hollywood Hills, but the safe’s contents and how it wound up at the bottom of the canyon, are a mystery. The Los Angeles Fire Department used heavy rescue equipment to pull two...
foxla.com
Anne Heche's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
