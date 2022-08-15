ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief taps Grenada's Simon Stiell as new UN climate chief

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4sTl_0hICEZAX00

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Monday of Simon Stiell from the Caribbean island nation of Grenada as the new U.N. climate chief, calling him, “a true champion” of creative approaches to tackling the global climate crisis.

Stiell, who originally trained in the United Kingdom as an engineer and earned an MBA there, was a senior member in Grenada’s government from 2013 until June 2022, serving as minister for climate resilience and the environment for five years.

Prior to joining the government, he spent 14 years in the technology sector, holding senior executive positions in industry leading companies from Silicon Valley technology start-ups to major corporations, including Nokia and GEC Plessey Telecommunications.

In recent years Stiell has been among a handful of prominent figures from vulnerable nations demanding that rich countries step up their efforts to combat climate change and help those around the world who are most vulnerable.

Reacting recently to a scientific report about the effects of climate change already affecting more than 3 billion people worldwide, Stiell warned that inaction would be “catastrophic.”

“Nothing less than the most extreme measures to cut emissions and adapt to this crisis can be justified,” he said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Guterres' appointment of Stiell’s appointment as executive security of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, succeeding Patricia Espinosa of Mexcio. He said the appointment was made after consulting with the 197 parties to the convention, which is the parent treaty of the 2015 Paris agreement aimed at tackling climate change.

The Paris agreement called for global temperatures to rise a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, compared to pre-industrial times, and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The world has already warmed 1 degree Celsius, so the goal is really about preventing another 1 or 0.5 degrees Celsius (1.8 or 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) increase from now.

Although he doesn’t know Stiell personally, former U.S. State Department negotiator Nigel Purvis said Stiell “as a representative of a vulnerable small island country has the right kind of background.”

His new post is an important job running the primary forum under the United Nations in which countries spur each other to do more and the key is to find someone “who is going to push for action,” said Purvis, chief executive officer of Climate Advisers.

“Having hard-charging diplomatically astute people in this role has made a huge difference in the past,” Purvis said.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Independent

Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US

An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has died in Washington DC, police have confirmed.Latvian-American Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of the upmarket 2400 M Apartment building in Georgetown shortly before 6pm on Sunday by officers responding to reports of a jumper, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told The Independent in a statement.Mr Rapoport was given first aid at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch said Mr Rapoport’s death remained under active investigation.“We do not suspect foul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Xiao Jianhua: China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire to 13 years in jail

A China-born Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1bn).Xiao, who disappeared from his room at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken by Chinese mainland authorities, made his first public appearance in five years at the trial.The owner of the Beijing-based Tomorrow Holdings was convicted of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of billions of dollars funds, according to a ruling by the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.He...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Espinosa
The Independent

Kim Jong Un’s sister brands South Korea ‘scum’ and blames them for Covid

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has branded South Korea “scum” after describing the country’s president as “simple” and telling him to “shut his mouth” after an offer of aid.Kim Yo-jong, 34, was applauded by her brother Kim Jong Un for condemning North Korea’s neighbour country while accusing them of spreading the coronavirus.Several members of the audience were seen wiping tears from their eyes as Ms Yo-jong claimed “South Korean puppets were thrusting leaflets and dirty objects” into their territory, “gravely violating the North Korean people’s safety”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

White House sees Liz Truss as ‘Boris loyalist’ and just a continuation of Johnson government - report

An American diplomat has described Tory frontrunner Liz Truss’s image at the White House as a “loyalist” of Boris Johnson and as someone who will be the extension of his government, a US media report says.Ms Truss, who has maintained a commanding lead over opponent Rishi Sunak to succeed Mr Johnson at No 10, has a mixed number of admirers and critics at home too.But a recent report from Politico magazine quoting several people from the White House, Congress and federal agencies in the US points to what it calls a “branding problem” for Ms Truss.While the foreign secretary...
POTUS
The Independent

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to snatch his phone

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has grappled with a heckler and tried to snatch his phone, days after the presidential election campaign kicked off.The incident underscored the possible challenges for the sometimes quick-tempered leader to stay disciplined on the campaign trail.As Mr Bolsonaro spoke to supporters outside his residence in the capital city Brasilia, social media influencer Wilker Leao used his phone to film himself repeatedly shouting at the president, calling him “coward”, “bum” and the “darling” of a pork-barrel faction in Congress.Mr Bolsonaro first entered his car, but then re-emerged and grabbed the man’s shirt and forearm while reaching...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenada#Paris Climate Agreement#Un#U N#Nokia
The Independent

Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island

Greek authorities on Friday raised to 71 the number of migrants aboard a sailboat that reached the southern island of Kythera a day earlier, the third crammed vessel to do so in two days.The boat, a sailing catamaran, was located in the early hours of Thursday off Kythera's western coastline. The coast guard said seven women and 12 minors were among the 71 people aboard. Nine were from Iran and the rest from Iraq. On Thursday, the coast guard had said initial indications were that the boat had been carrying 67 people.Some 170 people, the vast majority from Afghanistan,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sunak’s promise to protect farmland from solar farms criticised

A green think tank has criticised Rishi Sunak’s promise to protect farmland from solar farms, saying biofuels use 77 times the amount of arable land.The Green Alliance’s intervention comes after Mr Sunak and his opponent in the race to be the next prime minister, Liz Truss, both made commitments to stop solar panels being sited on farmland.Dustin Benton, policy director at the think tank, said: “Solar energy isn’t standing in the way of food production in the UK.“Instead, solar panels generate cheap, clean energy that doesn’t depend on Russia, and provide income to farmers too.Biofuels for cars are a zombie...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sunak calls on G20 to bar Putin from meetings until Russia halts war in Ukraine

Rishi Sunak has called on the G20 to bar Vladimir Putin from meetings until Russia halts its war in Ukraine.The Russian leader will attend the organisation’s summit in Bali this November, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president has said.The event could pose a headache for the next prime minister. Both Mr Sunak and Liz Truss have talked about taking a tough line with Putin during the Tory leadership contest. A spokesman for Mr Sunak said: “Our G20 partners and allies have a collective responsibility to call Putin’s abhorrent behaviour out. Sitting round a table with him isn’t good enough...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tube strikes – live: Truss hits out at ‘militant unions’ as Shapps threatens workers

Politicians have hit out at workers amid today’s Tube strike in London and ongoing industrial action disrupting the nation’s railways.PM hopeful Liz Truss said she “will not let our country be held to ransom by militant trade unionists”, telling The Express: “As Prime Minister I’ll crackdown on the debilitating strikes that cripple the vital services that hard-working people rely on.”Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, meanwhile, has threatened to impose new working terms on striking rail employees, revealing plans to use a section 188 order to end the disputes and saying: “That is the direction that this is moving in now.”Around...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy