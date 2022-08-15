Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
Tennessee schools continue to detect lead in drinking water despite testing mandates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to a recently released report from the Tennessee Department of Health, 53 school districts reported having at least one source of drinking water with high levels of lead. However, without proper testing, it would be extremely difficult for these high levels to be detected.
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
WATE
Tennessee veterinarian encourages farmers to use caution when purchasing cattle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee State veterinarian is advising cattle buyers on the best practices and legal requirements before purchasing animals from outside of the state. Animales from outside of Tennessee, by law, must have a current health certificate issues within 30 days of movement and official identification....
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps
Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”
Washington Examiner
Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation
Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
TikToker Claims Tennessee Teachers Forced to Work Unpaid Hours So Students Can Have Books
A teacher by the name of Sydney Rawls, who posts on TikTok under the handle @sydneyrawls highlights a huge problem Tennessee classroom instructors with classroom libraries are experiencing under the state's new book laws. She says that the latest ruling stipulates that teachers must have the contents of classroom libraries vetted by administrators and parents, and this is forcing educators to work on weekends without pay so their students can read.
fox17.com
Safe Fun Nashville pushes for party vehicles that missed insurance deadlines to be denied
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Safe Fun Nashville pushes for the Transportation Licensing Commission (TLC) to deny all party vehicles applications that did not meet the insurance deadlines. Transportation Licensing Commissioners set a deadline of July 25 at noon for party vehicle owners to insure their vehicles, but a TLC...
Getting gas in Tennessee is now the third cheapest option nationally
The average gas price in Tennessee now sits at $3.50, meaning it's the third cheapest in the nation as of this week.
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral
A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
Prohibiting slavery among Tennessee's proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.
Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. Catch up Quick.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
