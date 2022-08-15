ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’

NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
Nashville, TN
Industry
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps

Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Disease#Business Industry#Linus Business#State Veterinarian#Scribd Ca
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation

Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
TENNESSEE STATE
Distractify

TikToker Claims Tennessee Teachers Forced to Work Unpaid Hours So Students Can Have Books

A teacher by the name of Sydney Rawls, who posts on TikTok under the handle @sydneyrawls highlights a huge problem Tennessee classroom instructors with classroom libraries are experiencing under the state's new book laws. She says that the latest ruling stipulates that teachers must have the contents of classroom libraries vetted by administrators and parents, and this is forcing educators to work on weekends without pay so their students can read.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral

A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy