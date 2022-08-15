ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

KCBY

Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
City
Oakridge, OR
KCBY

How to keep your pets safe as fire conditions continue

EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard

EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Alek Skarlatos begins 'On Duty with Alek' campaign tour in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1,000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day - Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Radio personality Bill Barrett has passed away

EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Monday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Environment
KCBY

Local radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer

EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Thurston Colts look to bounce back after state title loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Winning two state championships in the span of 3 seasons is tough work. Falling in the championship game by 6 points may be even tougher. But the Thurston Colts are prepared to bounce back. “Thurston football is definitely a name that everyone wants to play and...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

University of Oregon names interim president

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint Patrick Phillips as the University's interim president. Phillips started as a faculty member at the University in 2000. He is currently the provost and senior vice president at the University. He's served as the director of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, and led the University's Biology department.
EUGENE, OR

