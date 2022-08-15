Read full article on original website
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
'Ramy' Season 3 Sets Fall Release Date
Actor Ramy Youseff is best known for his work on the hit show Ramy, Hulu's comedy-drama series based on the life of a first-generation American Muslim. The first two seasons were released to broad critical acclaim, and a release date for the show's third season has now been revealed. Season...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Where to Watch and Stream Creepshow 2 Free Online
Cast: George Kennedy Dorothy Lamour Lois Chiles Tom Savini Tom Wright. EC Comics-inspired weirdness returns with three tales. In the first, a wooden statue of a Native American comes to life to exact vengeance on the murderer of his elderly owners. In the second, four teens are stranded on a raft on a lake with a blob that is hungry. And in the third, a hit and run woman is terrorized by the hitchhiker she accidentally killed... or did she?
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
‘Shantaram’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Charlie Hunnam, Sets Premiere Date
Apple TV+ is unveiling its first look at Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming drama series Shantaram which is set to premiere Friday, October 14. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel, Shantaram is described as a cinematic love story that’s coupled with a thrilling and epic adventure following one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life. The 12-episode first season will debut with three installments on October 14 with one new entry arriving each Friday through December 16.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 17
The latest entry of the Untold sports documentary series — Netflix's version of ESPN's acclaimed 30 for 30 series — re-examines the story of Manti Te'o's catfishing scandal. Te'o was a rising college football star at Notre Dame who was in an online relationship with a person who, it turned out, didn't really exist. The media and social media made a joke out of it, but as is always the case, the real story is sad and painful and human. The documentary is in the No. 2 spot on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular movies chart today, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Not sure why Netflix is categorizing it as a movie when it's a two-part episode of an anthology series, but that's what's happening.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Handmaid’s Tale delivered jaw-dropping moments throughout its first four seasons, winning numerous Emmy Awards thanks to the storytelling by creator Bruce Miller. The Hulu television series premiered in 2017 and is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, set in a futuristic dystopian society ruled by fundamentalists who see women as property and treat many as simply baby-rearing bodies. The show is set to return for season 5 and fans cannot wait to see what happens next. From the cast to the release date, here’s all the updates on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5.
What's Leaving Hulu in August 2022
With all the movies and shows out there on streaming, it's understandable if you have stuff you've been putting off watching until later. After all, there's only so much time for binging in a day. And there's great new content coming out every day so we can see why you might not rush to watch that movie your friend recommended to you that one time. Unfortunately, every new month also means another set of titles is leaving your favorite streamer. And if that favorite streamer is Hulu, here's what you need to add to your watch list. The service continues to expand its catalog in August with the release of the highly anticipated Predator prequel Prey, the return of the hit comedy-drama series Reservation Dogs (created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo), the premiere of Steve Carell's new psychological thriller series The Patient alongside Domhnall Gleeson, and some classics like Ghostbusters and Blazing Saddles making it onto the service. But even with so many eagerly awaited releases, there are also some great movies on the way out in August including some important franchise films.
‘Echoes’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything You Need to Know
Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer getting roped into a dark and dangerous story. The Australian miniseries follows two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina Dimitri, who swap their lives and end up with a double life, only to find out that their secret scheme has deadly outcomes. Things get out of hand when one of them goes missing.
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Even if it isn't immediately obvious, you can dig up a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the absolute classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 1 Release Schedule Reveals 2-Episode Premiere
Prime Video has confirmed the exact hour each episode of Season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available while also revealing two episodes will be released on the series premiere. Set in the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, the TV show will explore the past of iconic characters and explain how Sauron rose to power before the events of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)
Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
