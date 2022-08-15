Read full article on original website
Collider
'Jurassic World' R-Rated Potential Discussed by Director Colin Trevorrow
While the Jurassic Park franchise brings prehistoric fun to the whole family, fans can’t help but wonder what the franchise would look like if someone let the dinosaurs loose in an R-rated film. During a special event in Malta to promote the extended edition of Jurassic World Dominion, Collider’s own Steven Weintraub spoke with co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow, who pondered the possibility of bringing some R-rated dinosaur thrills to the Jurassic universe.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Collider
'The Family Plan' Reunites Mark Wahlberg With Director Simon Cellan Jones
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.
Collider
Michael Myers, The Grabber, and More Coming to This Year's Halloween Horror Nights
Terror is coming back to Universal Studios. Today the frightening and terrifying slate for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights has been released, and it's enough to excite any horror fan. The event will begin Friday, September 2, and runs select nights through October 31, with houses featuring iconic horror villains and some new ones too.
Collider
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
Collider
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Review: New Saiyan Adventure Is a Surprising Fun Ride
If you had or were a child during the late 90s and early 00s, you’re bound to have seen Son Goku and his super saiyan friends and family pop up on one of your screens. If you are or have been a fan, however, it’s possible that you are more than familiar not only with the colorful characters from the Akira Toriyama universe, but also with some of the overdone tropes of the anime series, which has been on the air for the better part of the last 30+ years. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is well aware of that legacy, and uses that mileage to its advantage. Fan or not, it’s safe to say you’ll have fun with it.
Collider
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
Collider
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch & More Join Cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'
Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series. Firebuds hails from...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Onto Digital This Month, Sets Winter Date for 4K/Blu-ray Release
Following the fan appreciation event and well-deserved victory lap this weekend, Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick has finally set a release date to watch the film from the comfort of your own home and to own the physical media later this year. After soaring above and beyond the $1 billion mark at the box office, and seizing a top spot from the long-reigning Titanic, you will be able to digitally purchase the legacy sequel later this month on August 23. However, you will have to hold out until November if you want to snag the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions of the film.
Collider
‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Fights a Lion in By-the-Numbers Survival Film
We’ve always liked to watch humanity face off against beasts at the movies, from the early silent monster films like The Golem and The Lost World to our continued interest in monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, decades after their introductions. Hell, Leonardo DiCaprio didn't even get an Oscar until he fought a grizzly bear. There’s something fascinating to us about watching a person clash with a beast and seeing who ends up the victor, as if watching these films is the closest thing we can get to revisiting our brutish origins as a species. It’s this base excitement that director Baltasar Kormákur (Adrift, Everest) embraces with Beast, but with characters this dumb, it’s a surprise humans ever made it this far.
Collider
'Avatar' Quietly Pulled from Disney+ Ahead of Its Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron’s Avatar has been removed from Disney+ just one month before the movie gets a theatrical re-release. Avatar’s re-released is being pushed by Disney to increase the hype surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel that remained in development for over a decade and is, at last, coming to theaters this December.
Collider
'Smile': Horror Film Unzips Unsettling New Poster
"What makes you smile?" Certainly not an unsettling grin. As if the film's unnerving premise isn't spine-chilling enough, Paramount Pictures unveiled—or in this case, unzipped—a new poster for the upcoming horror flick, Smile, with a short yet frightening warning that says, "Once you see it, it's too late," teasing that the whole creepy grin thing is a contagion.
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
Collider
'Loki:' Owen Wilson Says He Got in Trouble For Sharing Spoilers
Working for one of the biggest film studios in the world definitely comes with its perks and restrictions and as Owen Wilson has gotten to find out, being a superhero involves both putting on a suit and keeping your secrets close to your chest. Wilson recently became one of the...
Collider
'The Munsters': Lily and Herman Make Their Musical Debut on a 12-Inch Vinyl Single
Are you a Rob Zombie fan looking for the newest addition to your ever expanding vinyl collection? If so, we’ve got some news for you! Look no further, as the master of all things spooky-scary has announced the arrival of a new The Munsters themed single. Hear leading characters Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) as you never have before as they cover the Sonny & Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.” Taking to where else but Instagram, the filmmaker shared the news with his fans today, informing those tuning in that the 12” single was up for grabs via Waxwork Records.
Collider
'Funny Games' Is So Much More Than Brotherly Love
It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.
Collider
Better Call Saul: Other Characters Who Deserve Their Own Prequel Series
If the hit TV show Better Call Saul has taught us anything, audiences are hungry for a deeper exploration of some of the most beloved and mysterious characters on television, with many people calling the prequel series even better than the already acclaimed original series, Breaking Bad. While the heart...
Collider
'Hellraiser' Reboot Gets R Rating on Hulu
Surprising absolutely no one, Hulu's reimagination of Clive Barker's 1987 film, Hellraiser, has gotten an "R" rating due to its "strong bloody horror violence" and "graphic nudity." Established horror director David Bruckner—who has helmed various horror films, including The Ritual, V/H/S, The Night House, and Southbound—also directed the upcoming feature film, starring Sense8's actress Jamie Clayton as the Hell Priest.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Brings Us Back to Westeros With Renewed Hope | Review
The climate after Game of Thrones concluded its final season in 2019 was tense, to say the least. After eight years, fans who ardently followed along with the story of the Starks and the Lannisters and the Targaryens were treated to a bloodbath and ultimately an ending that left many longtime fans wondering what had happened to their favorite show. This impact rippled out to impressions of House of the Dragon. Although the creators, the story, and the cast are all different, the lingering bad taste of Game of Thrones' series finale left viewers skeptical.
Collider
'A Friend of The Family' Trailer Shows Jake Lacy as Master Manipulator Robert Berchtold
Peacock has just released a chilling new trailer for Friend of The Family, an upcoming true-crime limited series that takes a dramatic look at one of the most extraordinary instances of fraud, manipulation, and heinous cruelty in American history. The trailer comes ahead of the series premiere on the streamer set for this fall.
