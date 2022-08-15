ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery to host “Liminal Space,” an exhibition of instructor’s art

The Robert T. Wright Community Gallery of Art at College of Lake County (CLC) invites everyone to come and see “Liminal Space,” a new gallery exhibit featuring work from CLC Community Art and Engagement Coordinator and instructor Katrina Davis-Salazar. The exhibit runs from Friday, Aug. 19 through Thursday,...
