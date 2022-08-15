Read full article on original website
Chad Stahelski to Direct, Produce Warner Bros. Assassin Film ‘Shibumi’ From Screenwriter Matthew Orton
“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will take his love of assassin films to Warner Bros. as director and producer of the action film “Shibumi,” which now has “Operation Finale” screenwriter Matthew Orton attached to pen the script. Orton will adapt the script from the 1979...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Why Kaitlyn Dever Was Drawn to ‘Dopesick’ – Beyond the ‘Bucket-List’ Chance to Co-Star With Michael Keaton
A version of this story about “Dopesick” star Kaitlyn Dever first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s rare to experience a life-changing epiphany at any age, much less at 15. But that’s how old Kaitlyn Dever was when she played a self-harming young woman in the acclaimed 2013 indie “Short Term 12.” She’d already been acting for several years by then — she was a cast regular on the ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” and had a recurring role on FX’s “Justified” — but the gritty drama about a group home for troubled teenagers made a lasting impression on her.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Implores Fans to Watch Extended Edition: ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Watch the Theatrical Cut’
Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the franchise that started with “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 and the third in the new “Jurassic World” segment of films, has racked up nearly $1 billion worldwide. And yet the response to the...
Ariana DeBose to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ for Amazon and Blumhouse
“West Side Story” Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star in a psychological thriller film titled “House of Spoils” for Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, the studios announced Thursday. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ Lands at Peacock
“Meet Cute,” the romantic comedy starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, has landed at Peacock, where it will premiere Sept. 21. The “SNL” alum and “The Flight Attendant” star play Gary and Sheila, who fall in love at first sight and spend a perfect evening together. If their meet-cute sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is: it turns out Sheila has a time machine, and she’s been using it to relive the night over and over again. When their first date leaves them wanting more, Sheila travels back into Gary’s past to try to change him into the perfect man.
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Gets Surprise New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy and More
Netflix’s hit fantasy series “The Sandman” hasn’t been renewed just yet, but if you want more from the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series, your dreams (sorry) just came true. Right now you can watch “A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope,”...
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Reveals the Darker Series Finale Ending We Didn’t See
The “Better Call Saul” series finale concluded the lauded AMC drama in a surprisingly hopeful fashion, with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) sharing a cigarette and rekindling their relationship (at least a little). Sure, Jimmy is in prison for the rest of his life, but he got there by finally being truthful and owning up to his mistakes, and at least he and Kim are on speaking terms again.
Emilia Clarke Insulted by Foxtel CEO as ‘Short, Dumpy Girl’ While Speaking at ‘House of Dragon’ Sydney Premiere
Patrick Delany, the CEO of Foxtel, has apologized after calling “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke “short and dumpy” at the “House of the Dragon” premiere in Sydney, Australia. Delany was talking about how he was late to the HBO hit series, in which...
Cannes Winner ‘The Worst Ones’ Picked Up by Kino Lorber
Kino Lorber has acquired the French-language Cannes award winner “The Worst Ones” for a U.S. and Canada theatrical release following its North American premiere at the Toronto film festival in September. The French drama marks the feature debut of Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, the directing duo behind...
‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Director Akiva Schaffer on Emmy Surprise and an Ugly Sonic Spinoff
This story about “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” director Akiva Schaffer first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the Disney animated series and cornerstone of the Disney Afternoon syndicated programming block, is probably not the kind of property you imagine the company resurrecting as a splashy live-action/animation hybrid. And it’s certainly not the type of movie that’s usually nominated in the Emmys’ Outstanding Television Movie category, which has always recognized nothing but totally live-action and usually serious films. And yet here we are, with the new Disney+ original not only succeeding as an audience favorite but as an esteemed accomplishment worthy of the nomination.
Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis and Colonel Parker Scenes Were the Hardest Part to Watch in the Biopic (Video)
Priscilla Presley revealed that watching the scenes between Elvis and manager Colonel Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic were the hardest to watch and “brought back a lot of memories.”. “He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it,” she said...
Robert De Niro to Play Dual Roles in Barry Levinson Mafia Drama ‘Wise Guys’ at Warner Bros.
Robert De Niro will re-team with his director on “Wag the Dog” Barry Levinson for a new crime drama called “Wise Guys” that is set at Warner Bros. that would have De Niro playing not one but two of the 20th Century’s biggest crime bosses, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Soundtrack Drops Ahead of Premiere
The official “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” soundtrack is here. Amazon Music dropped the release at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Friday, two weeks before the Season 1 debut of the series on Prime Video. The soundtrack features a score composed by Bear...
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ vs Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Can Both Series Win? | Analysis
Insiders explain the strategy behind scheduling the runs for ”House of the Dragon“ and ”Rings of Power“ at the same time. Two of the most popular properties in entertainment history, both epic fantasy tales with swords, dragons and heroic blonde warriors in the lead, will go head to head as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuts on Sunday only to be followed by Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” on Friday, Sept. 2.
Seth Meyers Talks Emmys, Favorite ‘Late Night’ Guests and Stefon in TheWrap’s AMA (Exclusive Video)
We posed fan-submitted questions to the ”Late Night“ host ranging from Stefon-inspired fan fiction to his favorite soup. Fresh off the first Emmy nomination for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, host Seth Meyers sat down with TheWrap for our inaugural video AMA to answer fan-submitted questions about everything from “SNL” memories to his favorite soup. Indeed, we relayed a diverse range of questions to Meyers that fully embodied the spirit of “Ask Me Anything,” and unsurprisingly the “Late Night” host was more than game to answer.
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting
In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
‘House of the Dragon’ Review: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Fails to Catch Fire
We haven’t come to re-litigate the fiery ending of “Game of Thrones,” in which Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen rides in on her dragon and torches King’s Landing, behaving tyrannically in ways antithetical to the ethical character built scale by scale over the previous eight seasons. The Mother of Dragons comes to a shocking and lethal end, but House Targaryen still has narrative juice to be squeezed. The highly-anticipated prequel series “House of the Dragon,” based on George R. R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” is set two centuries prior, when another battle of succession roils the powerful, incestuous, platinum-haired dragon-keepers.
‘Station Eleven’ Star Himesh Patel Loved Playing a Complicated, Unconventional Hero
This story about Himesh Patel and “Station Eleven” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When HBO Max’s sterling limited series “Station Eleven” began filming back in January 2020, lead actor Himesh Patel wasn’t a father, and he certainly wasn’t mired in a global pandemic like the one depicted in the show, which was adapted from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name. But oh, how things change.
The Next Shaky-Cam? How Drones Are Changing the Way Action Movies Are Made
There’s a moment in “Day Shift,” a new vampire action movie on Netflix, that might be easy to miss, but for those paying attention, speaks directly to a moment happening in cinematography right now that’s changing how films are made. It happens during a high-speed car...
