Soccer

Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
Russia Ukraine War American actor Liev Schreiber stands in front of a house which have been destroyed by Russia bombardment in Borodianka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Evgeniy Maloletka)

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment.

“People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“It’s a coward move,” Schreiber said, pointing at a damaged apartment tower block in Borodyanka, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kyiv.

Borodyanka is located in the Bucha area, where hundreds of dead civilian were discovered following the Russian occupation and then retreat in late March. Ukrainian authorities said 16,000 residential buildings were damaged in the area.

Schreiber, who is partly of Ukrainian ancestry and is involved in several charity initiatives for the country, earlier met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of Hollywood stars have visited Ukraine during the war, including Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

