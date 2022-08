As if my excitement for the return of UNC sports wasn’t about to burst, yesterday, we got news that Saturday August 27th is going to be even busier!. Last Sunday I wrote about Florida A&M’s “Marching 100” coming to Chapel Hill to perform before and during the football game against the Rattlers (8:15pm kickoff). But if you get to campus even earlier, you’ll have a chance to support the men’s basketball team via an NIL deal with Carolina Autographs:

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO