ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI locates 37 missing children, 141 adults during nationwide sex trafficking operation

By Matt Christy, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvqwX_0hICAZ1h00

( WXIN ) – The FBI, working with state and local partners for two weeks in August, says they located 37 actively missing children and located or identified 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses during a nationwide sex trafficking initiative dubbed, “Operation Cross Country.”

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said . “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation our most vulnerable populations.”

In addition to identifying and locating adolescent victims, the FBI and its partners also located 141 adult victims of human trafficking, according to a Monday news release .

Investigators identified or arrested 85 suspects of child sexual exploitation or human trafficking offenses.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the average age of the victims located in similar operations is approximately 15.5 years old, while the youngest victim found as part of Operation Cross Country was 11 years old.

Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?

Hundreds of state, local, and federal partners worked in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as part of Operation Cross Country, which conducted 391 operations over a two-week period.

As part of FBI Atlanta’s operation, nearly 20 missing kids were found, and four suspected traffickers were arrested. FBI agents from the Indianapolis Division tell Nexstar’s WXIN that their involvement resulted in nine juvenile victims being located or identified locally. Three sex offenders were also located or identified as part of local operations between FBI agents and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“The success of Operation Cross County reinforces what NCMEC sees every day. Children are being bought and sold for sex in communities across the country by traffickers, gangs and even family members,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Sex Trafficking#Missing Kids#Violent Crime#Operation Cross Country
WJTV 12

Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman accused in stabbing on Enchanted Drive

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing incident. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on Sunday, August 7. Michelle Henyard-Hicks, 43, was arrested on Monday, August 15 in connection to the stabbing. Henyard-Hicks was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. She appeared […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges and multiple firearms were recovered near 4th and North Street. Jason Jones, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Police said Jones had three handguns in his possession, one which was stolen. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy