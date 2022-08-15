ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman will spend a year on probation and has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 back after her Medicaid fraud conviction. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, was ordered to pay more than $3,500 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to one count of Medicaid Fraud.
Kansas City eases affordable housing rules, sparking anger by tenant group

Despite strong opposition from housing advocates, the Kansas City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance relaxing affordable housing requirements for developers. The ordinance, which passed 9-4, amends the city’s affordable housing set-aside policy and changes the definition of who qualifies for affordable housing. Under the policy, which was championed...
Kansas woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge in Leavenworth County has ordered a woman to pay over $4,500 after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud. Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program on Aug. 11. She will have to repay $3,519.44 in […]
Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes. Connie Tomlinson, a parent in the district, has a 5-year-old daughter crossing Shawnee Drive every morning with no crosswalk. She has another daughter walking a block down the same busy road with no sidewalk.
