Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
WIBW
Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman will spend a year on probation and has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 back after her Medicaid fraud conviction. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, was ordered to pay more than $3,500 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to one count of Medicaid Fraud.
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
kcur.org
Kansas City eases affordable housing rules, sparking anger by tenant group
Despite strong opposition from housing advocates, the Kansas City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance relaxing affordable housing requirements for developers. The ordinance, which passed 9-4, amends the city’s affordable housing set-aside policy and changes the definition of who qualifies for affordable housing. Under the policy, which was championed...
Kansas woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge in Leavenworth County has ordered a woman to pay over $4,500 after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud. Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program on Aug. 11. She will have to repay $3,519.44 in […]
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
Experts question first responders’ reported fentanyl overdoses
Experts question potential for individuals to experience a fentanyl overdose through brief, incidental exposure.
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of KCMO home where child died
Neighbors claim they tried to warn authorities of a home where a 2-year-old boy died on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Johnson County worried it won’t be reimbursed for abortion recount
Johnson County will provide a $100 daily stipend for employees working on the Kansas abortion amendment recount efforts.
KCTV 5
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
Overland Park family working to bring injured son back from Mexico
A local Kansas family is trying to bring their injured son back from Mexico, who was badly injured in an accident shortly after moving out of the country.
AOL Corp
Kansas City-area gynecologist who dated patient for 2 years loses medical license
A Kansas City, Kansas, gynecologist has lost his medical license after he had a romantic relationship with a patient that included paying her rent, buying her a Jeep and going on vacation with her, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts on Monday indefinitely suspended...
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
Overland Park woman charged in medical murder bound over for trial
Jennifer Anne Hall, the 42-year-old Overland Park woman accused of a medical murder two decades ago in Chillicothe, has been ordered to stand trial.
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
kcur.org
Activists want Kansas City's new climate plan adopted without utility company changes
Kansas City aims to be carbon neutral by 2040, but to do that it needs to decommission Evergy’s Hawthorn coal power plant in Northeast Kansas City, the city’s Climate Protection Steering Committee told the Kansas City Council on Thursday. The final draft of the Climate Protection and Resiliency...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KCTV 5
Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes. Connie Tomlinson, a parent in the district, has a 5-year-old daughter crossing Shawnee Drive every morning with no crosswalk. She has another daughter walking a block down the same busy road with no sidewalk.
