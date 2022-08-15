Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) - A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.

Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff's Department did not immediately provide details regarding the possible reason for the kidnapping, or the relationship of the suspect to the toddler, if any.

Within an hour of the alert being issued, Bradley and Ramirez were found, the latter taken into custody, according to authorities. The child was reportedly unharmed.

The CHP de-activated the alert shortly before 2 p.m.

