ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI locates 37 missing children, 141 adults during nationwide sex trafficking operation

By Matt Christy, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPtUQ_0hIC9JZh00

( WXIN ) – The FBI, working with state and local partners for two weeks in August, says they located 37 actively missing children and located or identified 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses during a nationwide sex trafficking initiative dubbed, “Operation Cross Country.”

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said . “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation our most vulnerable populations.”

In addition to identifying and locating adolescent victims, the FBI and its partners also located 141 adult victims of human trafficking, according to a Monday news release .

Investigators identified or arrested 85 suspects of child sexual exploitation or human trafficking offenses.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the average age of the victims located in similar operations is approximately 15.5 years old, while the youngest victim found as part of Operation Cross Country was 11 years old.

Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?

Hundreds of state, local, and federal partners worked in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as part of Operation Cross Country, which conducted 391 operations over a two-week period.

As part of FBI Atlanta’s operation, nearly 20 missing kids were found, and four suspected traffickers were arrested. FBI agents from the Indianapolis Division tell Nexstar’s WXIN that their involvement resulted in nine juvenile victims being located or identified locally. Three sex offenders were also located or identified as part of local operations between FBI agents and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“The success of Operation Cross County reinforces what NCMEC sees every day. Children are being bought and sold for sex in communities across the country by traffickers, gangs and even family members,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Report faults prison guard in Chad Isaak’s suicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation into the prison suicide of Chad Isaak found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said Isaak was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was rushed to […]
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Sex Trafficking#Missing Kids#Violent Crime#Operation Cross Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KX News

Barotrauma in fish: Causes, concerns, and compromises

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As temperatures rise around North Dakota, many people look to head out into the great outdoors and hit the water, in one way or another. In an area like ours, where there aren’t any coastal beach parties, visiting smaller bodies of water is the go-to plan for water activities. Among the […]
HOBBIES
KX News

Football: Legacy’s offense can be a threat again in 2022

The football season inches closer, and so does the opportunity for the Legacy Sabers to emerge as a contender. Legacy is looking to build off of a playoff appearance from a year ago, bringing back talent on the offense. The Sabers were the only team to eclipse over 3000 yards in total offense, and a […]
FOOTBALL
KX News

Outdoor Heritage Fund application due date draws near

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund is reminding possible applicants that the deadline to register for their final series of grants this year is rapidly approaching. The fund was originally established in 2013 by the Legislature to provide grants to groups like state agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofit organizations with the […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

Term limits petitioners file suit against Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A group seeking term limits on state political positions is suing the Secretary of State Al Jaeger for disqualifying its proposed initiated measure from the November ballot. In March, Jaeger rejected all but 17,265 signatures on the submitted petitions for failing to meet qualification requirements. That meant the accepted signatures fell […]
POLITICS
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy