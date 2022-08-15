ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

CBS News

The best outdoor teak furniture deals you can get online

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Teak outdoor furniture looks beautiful, but gets pricey. Luckily, there are some shop-worthy end-of-summer deals on teak outdoor furniture available...
HOME & GARDEN
Glamour

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales 2022: 11 Deals to Start Shopping Now

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Goodbye summer 2022 and hello fall nights on the sofa. What better way to keep busy at home than by re-decorating? The Labor Day furniture sales 2022 provide the perfect excuse to start shopping and upgrading your digs.
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco's New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms

We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently....
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Deal Alert! The Best-Selling Floating Shelves on Amazon Are 47% Off Right Now

If you're looking for an easy way to maximize storage space in any room of your home, you can't go wrong with floating shelves backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the Amada HomeFurnishing Rustic Floating Shelves are the best-selling floating shelves at Amazon. A popular design solution on the site, the shelves have racked up more than 11,300 five-star ratings. And now's a great time to add them to your cart since they're currently up to 47 percent off.
SHOPPING
CBS News

Best softside luggage of 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to invest in a new piece of luggage for an upcoming vacation or road trip, you have...
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This On-Sale Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder for a Clutter-Free Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen countertops are worth their weight in gold. From rolling out pie dough to chopping veggies for stir fry, having room to work freely in an area that can often be tight is tricky. It's especially a drag when appliances, paper towel holders, and knife stands can take up so much space. If you're struggling to clear up the clutter, you'll definitely want to grab the Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder. Amazon shoppers rave over its effective design — plus, you can get it for up to 42% off right now.
SHOPPING
CBS News

Best juicers in 2022, plus juicer deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Drinking fruit and vegetable juice is an easy (and delicious) way to sneak more nutrients into your diet. Green, orange,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Aldi’s new standing cat egg chair looks purrfect – and it’s five times cheaper than Wayfair’s similar design

Purveyor of everything from affordable garden furniture to paddle boards, Aldi’s SpecialBuys section is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, it’s just brought us our new favourite home accessory: an egg chair for our cats. If you’re looking to treat your four-legged friend to a place to rest and relax, the budget-friendly supermarket’s design is a great choice. With Wayfair selling a similar design for a whopping £193.99, Aldi’s option is much more pocket-friendly, with a price tag of £39.99, making it almost five times cheaper.We’re ‘pawsitive’ your cat will appreciate this chair, so here’s everything you need to...
PET SERVICES
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Call This Sleek Steam Mop the 'MVP' of Cleaning Tools—and It's Only $45 Right Now

I'm a big proponent of the trusty steam mop. As a proud owner of one, I find that they not only make cleaning floors a breeze, but they actually sanitize floors more effectively than your run-of-the-mill mop and bucket. And if you need an excuse to join the steam mop party, here's your personalized invitation: This highly-rated model that shoppers call ″magical" is 25% off on Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
CBS News

Best inkjet printers in 2022 (plus back to school deals)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Before you or your student goes back to school, make sure you have a reliable printer. Check out the best...
TECHNOLOGY
