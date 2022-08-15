ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland shooter's brain scans to be debated at court hearing

By Stephanie Raymond
 3 days ago

Brain examinations of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be debated as part of his ongoing penalty trial, which will determine whether or not he receives a death sentence.

A mental health expert will cite brain scans to make the argument that Cruz still has "irrational thoughts," according to the Associated Press .

Specifically, Wesley Center, a Texas counselor, said he was fitting Cruz's scalp with probes for a scan to map his brain when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.

That, of course, will never happen. The 23-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in one of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Cruz's defense team wants the judge to let the jury hear from medical experts about his brain scans, which they say show he suffers from brain damage. The prosecution, which is seeking the death penalty, wants the scans barred.

"They need to present compelling mitigating circumstances to convince this jury not to impose the death penalty. I think we can expect, you know, experts, psychological experts, other testimony in mitigation," South Florida criminal defense attorney Richard Della Fera told WTVJ .

"The state is pretty confident that they've presented enough evidence to prove the aggravating factors that they are seeking to impose the death penalty," Della Fera added.

A hearing to determine if the scan will be allowed is set for Tuesday afternoon.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Cruz, who was expelled from the school about a year earlier, entered the building shortly before the end of the school day and pulled the fire alarm. He used a legally-purchased AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to fire on students and teachers as they exited their classrooms.

Further investigation after his capture revealed a cellphone video in which Cruz talked about his murderous plot.

"When you see me on the news, you'll know who I am. You're all going to die. Pew pew pew. I can't wait," Cruz said in the video.

Prosecutors rested their case on August 4. Jurors toured the blood stained, bullet-riddled scene of the massacre; watched graphic surveillance videos; examined crime scene and autopsy photos; and heard emotional testimony from parents whose children were killed, the AP reported.

The defense will present its case starting August 22.

