Watauga County Schools holds convocation ahead of 2022-23 School Year, schools see increased student enrollment
BOONE — More than 800 teachers, staff and employees of Watauga County Schools met Tuesday at Watauga High School to celebrate convocation ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Held each year in the commons and auditorium at WHS, the convocation ceremony gives teachers and staff the opportunity to meet and connect with community partners, attend health screenings, win door prizes and attend a benefits fair to prepare to start the new school year together.
Blowing Rock State of the Town
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, the Town of Blowing Rock, and the Government & Education Committee are hosting the annual “State of the Town” event on, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street. Charles Hardin, the CEO of Blowing Rock...
Boone Police Vehicle Design Contest
The Boone Police Department is looking for talented artists that would like to see their personal. “The Boone Police Department would like to change the look of our police cars. We are. soliciting input from the Boone community to help us. We would like to have a design that. would...
Round of ammo found on Rutherford Co. school bus
A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Second Deer in North Carolina Tests Positive for CWD
RALEIGH, NC (August 18, 2022) – A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
Three new restaurants open in downtown Johnson City
Over the last few months, a handful of new restaurants have made their way to downtown Johnson City, and with students’ bank accounts at their highest near the beginning of the semester, now is the perfect time to try them out. It is important to support small businesses in the area, especially in the early months, as their success may trigger more businesses to set up shop in Johnson City.
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Divine mystery in Elkin?
Area residents have been filtering in during the past week, reading information and displays about the Shroud of Turin at the Man of the Shroud exhibit in Elkin. (Dawn Bagale | Elkin Tribune) A crucifix display is part of the Man of the Shroud exhibit in Elkin. (Dawn Bagale |...
Dive in: Boone’s best river spots
There are many hidden hangouts along the Blue Ridge Parkway and multiple falls in neighboring counties that make for infinite adventures and memories. When venturing to new locations, always remember to take caution on rocks and to consider river depths before jumping in, and keep in mind that these spots are only a fraction of what Appalachia has to offer.
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
Don’t miss these end-of-summer deals at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock
Looking for a pristine mountain escape? Chetola Resort & Spa in Blowing Rock, North Carolina is offering a bevy of end-of-summer lodging packages:. • Midweek Package: Special rate when staying midweek, plus a $50 resort credit. • Doggone Friendly Package: Waived pet fees and special treats and swag for your...
Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone
Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
