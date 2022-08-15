Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Related
counton2.com
Charleston PD makes arrest, locates car in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
abcnews4.com
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
counton2.com
Construction to impact traffic on Coleman Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Contractors will begin a weeks-long watermain installation project which is expected to impact traffic in South Mount Pleasant beginning August 21. The watermain will be installed along Magrath Darby Boulevard, across Coleman Boulevard, and down to Patriots Point. Crews will work nighty from 7:00 p.m....
live5news.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: One eastbound lane of I-26 opens after crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastbound traffic on I-26 began to show signs of movement just after 10 a.m., approximately two hours after a crash blocked the entire eastbound side of the interstate. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near exit 205...
live5news.com
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
The Post and Courier
Savannah Highway in West Ashley reopens after multi-vehicle crash during rush hour, heavy rain
A multi-vehicle crash that halted traffic on Savannah Highway near Bonanza Road during rush hour has been cleared, authorities say. Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. and injured several people, according to a social media post. Traffic reopened around 6:15 p.m. Rush-hour traffic...
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
live5news.com
Highway Patrol continuing investigation into deadly I-26 crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fatal crash that shut down part of I-26 early Thursday morning for three-and-a-half hours remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers have released few details about the crash, other than confirming that it involved at least one death. The crash happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon. According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
abcnews4.com
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
abcnews4.com
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
The Post and Courier
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
live5news.com
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
live5news.com
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
Comments / 6