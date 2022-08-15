ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Construction to impact traffic on Coleman Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Contractors will begin a weeks-long watermain installation project which is expected to impact traffic in South Mount Pleasant beginning August 21. The watermain will be installed along Magrath Darby Boulevard, across Coleman Boulevard, and down to Patriots Point. Crews will work nighty from 7:00 p.m....
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Cars
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Ravenel, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: One eastbound lane of I-26 opens after crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastbound traffic on I-26 began to show signs of movement just after 10 a.m., approximately two hours after a crash blocked the entire eastbound side of the interstate. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near exit 205...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ravenel Bridge#Traffic Ticket#Epostell Tompsc Com#Abc News
abcnews4.com

Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Savannah Highway in West Ashley reopens after multi-vehicle crash during rush hour, heavy rain

A multi-vehicle crash that halted traffic on Savannah Highway near Bonanza Road during rush hour has been cleared, authorities say. Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. and injured several people, according to a social media post. Traffic reopened around 6:15 p.m. Rush-hour traffic...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol continuing investigation into deadly I-26 crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fatal crash that shut down part of I-26 early Thursday morning for three-and-a-half hours remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers have released few details about the crash, other than confirming that it involved at least one death. The crash happened...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
live5news.com

Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon.   According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Pair arrested in Summerville homicide

A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy