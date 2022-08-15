Read full article on original website
Charleston PD makes arrest, locates car in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
Second teen charged in deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made a second arrest connected to a deadly shooting at a Downtown Charleston apartment complex. CPD arrested a 16-year-old male Thursday and charged him with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm under 18 years of age. On […]
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
2nd teen in custody after slain man's body found in burning shed in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — Another teen has been charged in the slaying of a man whose charred body was found last month in a burning shed. Cooper Lee Hawkins was charged Aug. 11 with murder in the killing of Rayvonta Deas. He is being held without bail at the Berkeley County jail.
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person has been detained after they investigated a report of shots fired at an apartment complex. Police responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. about someone shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The resident of the...
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
Police arrest man after stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the K&D Mart off Remount Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a disturbance. When police arrived, they found a […]
SCHP seeking information on hit-and-run in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday in Berkeley County. Officials with Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda struck a bicyclist just before 10:00 p.m. on Trojan Road near St. Julian Drive. The driver was traveling north on SC-45 towards St. […]
Family of 2017 triple homicide victims hopes for answers, remembers their loved ones
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of three people killed in a 2017 Colleton County shooting says they are hoping for answers by the end of this week. Kenneth Chisolm is facing three murder charges for a shooting in Ruffin five years ago. Chisolm has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017 and has since been charged with two other murders. This is the first to go to trial.
Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments
A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
'Burnouts,' 'reckless driving' on Ravenel Bridge cause backup; police looking for drivers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in the Low Country are reviewing video tips coming in to their department after an incident that backed up traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. The Mount Pleasant Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for more information from anyone who...
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.
