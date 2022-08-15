ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Family of 2017 triple homicide victims hopes for answers, remembers their loved ones

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of three people killed in a 2017 Colleton County shooting says they are hoping for answers by the end of this week. Kenneth Chisolm is facing three murder charges for a shooting in Ruffin five years ago. Chisolm has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017 and has since been charged with two other murders. This is the first to go to trial.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments

A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Pair arrested in Summerville homicide

A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJCL

Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.

