COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of three people killed in a 2017 Colleton County shooting says they are hoping for answers by the end of this week. Kenneth Chisolm is facing three murder charges for a shooting in Ruffin five years ago. Chisolm has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017 and has since been charged with two other murders. This is the first to go to trial.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO