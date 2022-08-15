Read full article on original website
Was the Astros' Trade for Vázquez Worth It?
Nearly three weeks past MLB's trade deadline, was the Houston Astros' trade for Christian Vázquez a good one?
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
Once Undrafted, Is this Power Bat Destined for the Cubs Lineup?
From undrafted to Triple-A, the Chicago Cubs' Matt Mervis sits one step away from the Show.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Heavy strikeout numbers in High-A
Crow-Armstrong has hit .253 with eight homers, 13 steals and a .791 OPS in 42 games since his promotion to High-A South Bend, but he's also struck out 51 times in 196 plate appearances -- a 28.6 percent clip. His whiffing issues have been even more pronounced recently, as Crow-Armstrong...
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not starting Wednesday
D'Arnaud isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. D'Arnaud is getting a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout over the last two games. William Contreras will start behind the dish while Eddie Rosario serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Aybar: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Aybar was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Aybar was promoted to the Triple-A level in late May, and he's posted a 7.45 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 20 appearances with Charlotte. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster to help make room for Elvis Andrus, who agreed to a contract with the White Sox on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: May miss time
Manager Dusty Baker said after Tuesday's loss to the White Sox that Diaz is "probably not available" for the rest of the Astros' current road trip, which runs through Sunday in Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The utility man could be headed to the injured list if Baker is...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Simon Muzziotti: Done for season
Muzziotti suffered a season-ending injury Saturday and is expected to be placed on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's injured list within the next few days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Muzziotti had produced a 1.076 OPS over his last 11 games and might have been a candidate for a promotion to Philadelphia...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returns to minors
The Yankees optioned Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Even while Aaron Hicks continues to struggle mightily at the plate and with Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles), Matt Carpenter (foot) and Harrison Bader (foot) all stuck on the injured list, Andujar wasn't able to gain any traction as a regular in the outfield or at designated hitter during his week-long stay in the big leagues. He'll head back to Triple-A after going 4-for-18 with eight strikeouts in five games during his abbreviated stint with the Yankees.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Throwing off mound
Stiever (lat) is throwing bullpen sessions at the White Sox's spring training facility in Arizona, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing lat surgery in August of last year, and he could be available down the stretch for the White Sox. Stiever may soon advance to throwing live batting practice, and he could start a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Austin Brice: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Pirates designated Brice for assignment Wednesday. Brice's stay in the majors lasted just five days, with the right-hander giving up an earned run while striking out three over three innings between his two relief appearances. He was moved off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to clear a spot for right-hander Roansy Contreras, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Red Sox.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Urias: Not in Thursday's lineup
Urias is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. Mike Brosseau started at third base the last four times a left-hander opened on the mound for the opponent, and he will do the same Thursday. Urias is hitting just .156 (7-for-45) in August, so a day off could do him some good.
