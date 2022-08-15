Read full article on original website
Brenda S. Harmon
Brenda S. Harmon, age 64, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, formerly of Switzerland County, Indiana, entered this life on April 14, 1958 in Milan, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Wilford C. “Dub” and Freda Maxine (Allen) Harmon. She was raised in Vevay, Indiana and attended the Switzerland County High School. She was employed for Speedway, Shell Gas, Ames and Ponderosa in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed playing computer games, cooking and being outside. She loved her grandchildren deeply and her cat, BB. Brenda passed away at 4:59 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Kentucky.
Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley
Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley, age 72, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on November 18, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the loving daughter of the late, Joseph and Norma Worrall. She was raised in Farmington, Michigan and attended Farmington High School. Jill was united in marriage on August 28, 1975 to Roger Dale Cooley in Michigan. Jill and Roger shared 47 years of marriage together until her passing. Jill was employed in collections at Little Valley Homes in Novi, Michigan for 19 years. Jill and Roger moved from Farmington, Michigan to the Switzerland County community in 2006. Jill was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 Ladies Auxiliary and the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Bear Branch, Indiana. Jill loved crafting cards, reading and riding horses. She loved her family and her church family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Jill passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence.
Chad Michael Walker
Chad Michael Walker, 47, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1975, in Frankfort, KY, son of Michael and Regina (Gaines) Walker. Chad attended the Nashville Auto Diesel College for diesel mechanics and he worked as a diesel mechanic for...
Carolyn Sue “Susie” Morehead
Carolyn Sue “Susie” Morehead, 81, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born April 4, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Earl Morehead and Garnett (Ashcraft) Morehead. Carolyn enjoyed coloring. She loved strawberry milkshakes and children. She enjoyed socializing with friends, and...
OBIT OF NADINE SMITH
Nadine Smith, age 82 of New Trenton, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Born April 5, 1941 in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of Henry and Nicee (Bright) Broughton. Nadine a member of Smyrna Baptist church, married Woodrow Smith December 24, 1960 in Barbourville, Kentucky. Nadine is survived by her...
EC Wins, Batesville Loses Season Opener
Here are scores from around the area for high school football, week one…. East Central Coach Jake Meiners talked to WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s win…
Tyler Hager, 26
Tyler Steven Hager, 26, was born in Batesville, IN on June 3, 1996 and passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Pontiac, MI. Tyler was a walking miracle. He was born with a congenital heart defect and a condition called Situs Inversus Totalis with Dextracardia. He underwent numerous surgeries and had multiple stays at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Tyler had an amazing smile, an infectious laugh, and lit up any room he entered. He was charismatic, fun-loving, hard-working and determined.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County deer
— The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is a viral disease that affects...
George Richards, 72, Milan
George Richards, 72, of Milan passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side. George was born on Friday, February 3, 1950 in Aurora, Indiana; son of Ernest and Mary (nee’ Castletine) Richards. George married Susan Richards on June 10, 1972. He worked for the South Dearborn School Corporation as a custodian. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, camping, and loved riding his side-by-side.
Danny Garrison Sr.
Danny Scott Garrison Sr. 58, of Brookville died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Danny was born in Cincinnati on September 23, 1963, to Harold B. and Elizabeth Walsh Garrison. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Danny married Tammy Reese on July 5, 1986 in Mt. Carmel. He was employed as a truck drive. Danny was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching all sports. Danny greatest love was spending time with the grandchildren and his family. To his family and all his friends, Danny’s smile, laughter, and jokes will be long remembered.
Lane restrictions scheduled for bridge painting on I-74 in Decatur County
— Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur counties. Crews plan to begin work on New Point-Ross Road (C.R. 850 E.) over I-74 next week. On or after Friday, August 26,...
Facility upgrades continue at Batesville schools
Batesville, IN — The Batesville School Board gave Superintendent Paul Ketcham and his team permission this week to advertise and start to share information with the community about bond sales related to improvement projects. The project and the dollar amount of the bond sales will be laid at the...
Temporary signal planned on U.S. 52 for I-74 bridge painting in Dearborn County
— Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur counties. Crews plan to begin work on I-74 over U.S. 52 (Exit 169) in Dearborn County next week. On or after Wednesday, August...
Franklin/Ripley County TSP taking part in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Franklin/Ripley Counties, IN — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning from the Franklin/Ripley County Traffic Safety Partnership (TSP) as it gears up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting this weekend through Labor Day, officers will be increasing patrols designed to target...
Johnson sentenced to 40 years on drug dealing, habitual offender counts
Greensburg, IN — A Columbus woman was sentenced in Decatur Circuit Court Wednesday to a total of 40 years after pleading guilty to Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony) and Habitual Offender charges. Jewel Johnson was sentenced by Judge Tim Day to 30 years in prison and 10 years probation.
Lawrenceburg residents to get a break from utility bills next month
Lawrenceburg, IN — A Southeastern Indiana city plans to cover residents’ utility bills for the month of September. The City of Lawrenceburg says water, sewer, and electric balances will be zeroed out, but existing balances and past due amounts will remain unchanged. City officials say they will use...
Man accused of animal neglect to stand trial in November
— A Decatur County man accused of neglecting animals is scheduled to go on trial this fall. 70-year-old James Hamilton is facing three misdemeanor Animal Cruelty counts after around 300 sheep and two goats were seized from his property on East County Road 280 North earlier this month. Most of...
