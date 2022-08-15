ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Former Seminole named No. 76 on NFL's Top 100 list

By Charleston Bowles
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UecN_0hIC3lS100

The remaining iterations of the list will be released over the next two weeks.

NFL Network debuted the first part of its NFL Top 100 list on Aug. 14, and the first 50 players were released.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commit makes pledge to SEC program

The list is voted on by NFL players, and the first former Seminole recognized was Carolina Panthers defensive end, Brian Burns.

Burns ranked No. 76, ahead of players like Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Washington Commanders defensive end Jonathan Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

After being selected No. 16 overall by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns has accumulated 25.5 sacks, 133 tackles and 55 quarterback hits in his career. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after compiling 50 tackles (13 for loss), 18 quarterback hits and nine sacks (tied for career-high).

The former Seminole served as one of the team captains for the Panthers in 2021, and Carolina head coach Matt Rhule complimented Burns' leadership in a quote to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

"I think when young players see your best players be humble enough to get coached while being confident to attack on the field sends a good message," Rhule said. "Brian is a leader in that."

As a former first-round pick, Burns had his fifth-year option exercised by the Panthers after his three seasons. If Burns produces another Pro Bowl-caliber season, he could become one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL next offseason.

Burns is the only former Florida State player to appear on the first half of the list. The next portion of the list releases on Aug. 21.

Carolina opens its regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive back lands in Big Ten

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Seminole, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#Nfl Network#Florida State Football#American Football#Sec#Washington Commanders#Nfl Draft#Panthers Com
WALB 10

Crisp Co. High announces ‘no bag’ policy for football game

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia schools are taking extra measures to keep their students safe after multiple instances of threats and violence over the past few weeks. Crisp County High School has its first football game against rival Dooly County on Friday. If going to the game, purses must...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
377
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy