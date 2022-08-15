Man killed Sunday night in Woodland Park motorcycle crash

A Woodland Park man was killed after his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed on Rifle Camp Road on Sunday night, authorities said.

Javier Sanchez, 42, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, said the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m., the Prosecutor's Office said. It is currently investigating.

The Prosecutor's Office asks that anyone with information about the crash call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

