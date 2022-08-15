ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, NJ

Man killed Sunday night in Woodland Park motorcycle crash

By Kaitlyn Kanzler, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

A Woodland Park man was killed after his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed on Rifle Camp Road on Sunday night, authorities said.

Javier Sanchez, 42, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, said the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m., the Prosecutor's Office said. It is currently investigating.

The Prosecutor's Office asks that anyone with information about the crash call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Man killed Sunday night in Woodland Park motorcycle crash

