PALMDALE – America's Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway, is holding a prescreening event on Aug. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. for those interested in becoming a commercial truck driver for Robertson’s Ready Mix. Immediate openings are available; no prior commercial driver experience or Commercial Driver License (CDL) is required. Paid training is available while you earn a Class A CDL. To apply, you must have a current Class C license (regular automobile).

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO