Dazz Newsome haș standout catch in Bears practice

Fresh off of a good showing in the first preseason game for the Chicago Bears, former UNC football standout Dazz Newsome impressed in practice on Monday.

Newsome, a former sixth-round draft pick in 2021, made some spectacular plays in practice to get the week started after scoring a touchdown over the weekend.

Newsome scored on a 13-yard pass from Trevor Siemian in the right corner of the end zone.

Final cuts are approaching Aug. 30 and Newsome is continuing to do everything he can to make a roster spot with the Bears.

Here is what people were saying regarding Newsome’s play on Monday afternoon.

