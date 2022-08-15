Read full article on original website
Audrey Frances Parsons
Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of New...
Rollin Max Hetrick
Rollin Max Hetrick, 89 of Zanesville, went peacefully to Heaven on August 15, 2022. He was born on September 11, 1932, in Cambridge, Ohio, son of the late Robert Lee Hetrick Jr. and Mabel Oretta (Snyder) Hetrick. He is survived by his daughters, Diana (Jeff) Arbuckle, Cheryl (Scott) Carpenter, Mary...
Brooke County resident celebrates milestone birthday
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A Brooke County resident is celebrating 100 years of life! And one of her favorite things to do is play Bingo! Members decorated her bingo seat for her as a surprise and as soon as she walked in the door she was all smiles. Marian Taylor has been playing Bingo at […]
Robert E. Duffey
Robert E. Duffey, 79 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 24, 1943. He is the son of the late Edward E. and L. Pauline (Mehaffey) Duffey and his step-mother, Thelma Bucey Duffey. He was a lifelong area farmer and cowboy, an apprentice carpenter, a member of the Buggy Wheel Riding Club, a founding member of the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department and he worked for Champion Spark Plug. He was owner / operator of BD Trucking in Cambridge. He was an Adams Township Trustee, a proud member of the NRA, and on the board of the Guernsey County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the New Concord United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, raising horses, farming, watching westerns, traveling out west to their second home in Nevada, his ford trucks, working in his garage and teaching his grandchildren, telling stories, helping others and he never met a stranger, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family.
New detox withdrawal program coming to Barnesville
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – A new eight-bed detox withdrawal management program is coming to Barnesville. Village Council heard the plans from Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, recently. She said the board has purchased the former Nazarene Church and has plans to open it up for a detox management program. Ward said they are trying to make sure services are available in most area communities.
Ohio River Fest planned for Saturday in Powhatan Point
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio – The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the Ohio River Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Powhatan Point Marina from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will feature a chance to win a Lifetime Kayak, Ozark Trail cooler stuffed with $300 worth of camping gear or a $250 fishing kit!
Zachary Owen Black
Zachary Owen Black, 18, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born July 18, 2004, in Columbus, Ohio, a son to Andrew and Melissa (Hardy) Black. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Melissa, a sister, Caitlyn, his fiancée, Jenna, and his grandparents Kitty, Edith, and Rockie of Cambridge. Also left to cherish his memory are his uncle and aunts Rick, Sarah, and Skyler, his cousins, Caleb, Ayden, Weston, Adrienah, and Ellianah, and many more friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Bruce, Pappy James, Aunt Rochell, and Uncle Rockie of Cambridge.
Michael F. Loraditch
Michael “Mike” Loraditch, 63 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 17, 1958. He is the son of Leo Francis Loraditch and Sue Ann (Burchett) Loraditch. He was noted as being a quiet and loving man and he cherished spending time with his family and the Love of his life, Carol.
Heritage Port hots a street fair specifically for area senior citizens
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, IC Care, in conjunction with the City of Wheeling will host a street fair geared specifically toward people aged 65 and over at Heritage Port in Downtown Wheeling. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. “This event is unlike any other event in the Wheeling area,” said Director of […]
Barnesville Village Council discusses trees in the village
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville learned that there were more dead trees in the Barnesville Memorial Park than first thought. Village Administrator Roger Deal told Village Council that Greg Bahmer of Triple B Trucking removed 140 dead trees from the Park Trail. At first, he marked only 70 trees to be removed. However, after looking closer, there were more trees that needed to be removed. Deal said Bahmer did not charge more and kept the bill at $16,500 for the tree removal.
Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
Carnation City Mall in Alliance to be demolished, Meijer moving in
What once was bustling a mall in Stark County could meet a wrecking ball within months— even weeks— to make way for a new Meijer store and other retail.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
sciotopost.com
19 Year Old Killed in Athens County Crash
Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
EGCC offering training for cannabis industry jobs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a major need in one of the fastest growing industries in the country. As Eastern Gateway Community College was preparing its latest curriculum, they saw where the jobs were available added a new Cannabis Education Program. 175 million jobs are predicted in this industry, so we need to be there […]
