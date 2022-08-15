ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County

A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, NJ
State
New York State
Beach Radio

Woman held at knifepoint saved by Hackensack, NJ good Samaritan

HACKENSACK — A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say his attempt to kidnap a woman at knifepoint was thwarted by a bystander who chose to intervene. The 52-year-old victim told the Hackensack police that she was near the intersection of Passaic Street and First Street around 3 p.m. when her attacker approached her with a kitchen knife. Capt. Michael Antista said the man forced her to walk two blocks in an attempt to get her into a house, but someone heard her scream.
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Legal Weed#Nj#Narcotic Task Force
Beach Radio

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Beach Radio

So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Radio

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Beach Radio

If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery

Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
CARLSTADT, NJ
Beach Radio

A Look at Secret Beaches Here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties

There is still plenty of summer left here in New Jersey and for many finding a nice quiet beach to relax and soak in some peace and quiet is just what we are looking for, problem is quite often many Jersey beaches are crowded because of their popularity. So the...
Beach Radio

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy