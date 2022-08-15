ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting

By Lucas Wright
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miCu4_0hIC1gxy00

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.

Joshua Burks, 20, was found dead from a gunshot wound near Olmstead, Kentucky on Saturday.

USDA recalls frozen pizza for possible metal pieces

Specialist Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Evening Headlines

Burks enlisted in the Army from San Jose in 2020. He attended several trainings in South Carolina and Georgia before being assigned to Fort Campbell.

“Saturday morning, we lost a valued member of our formation. The entire team shares in the sorrow and grief felt by his family and loved ones,” said LTC Edmund A. Guy III, 2-44 ADA Battalion commander. “We must not forget the valuable contributions Spc. Burks made to his country and the impact he had on those around him in our unit.”

Army officials say they are working with local authorities in the investigation into his death. No further information about the case was made immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Olmstead, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Crime & Safety
Fort Campbell, KY
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
GLEASON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Jose#Violent Crime#Wkrn#Usda#Ada Battalion#Spc#Nexstar Media Inc
whvoradio.com

House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)

A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit

A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
whopam.com

Oak Grove elder abuse case victim dies

The victim in a recent case of alleged elder abuse and neglect in Oak Grove has died. An obituary from Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville says 70-year old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, Sr. died Saturday at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann...
OAK GROVE, KY
WBKO

Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Scottsville men have been arrested following an investigation by the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsville Police Department. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW MUGS) Timothy Austin, 48, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy